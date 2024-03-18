The Wombeyan Caves date back more than 430 million years – and they're just a few hours drive from Sydney

Of all the natural wonders in NSW, we’re confident enough to claim that these 430-million-year-old subterranean caves are up there with the most mind-blowing. Set deep in the rocky underground beneath the Wombeyan Karst Conservation Reserve, the complex cave system is lined with ancient stalactites, stalagmites and helictites. And, after closing for a major $9.6 million upgrade, they’re now open again to the public.

Photograph: Supplied | R Brand | NSW National Parks

Funded by the NSW Government’s Regional Growth - Environment and Tourism Fund, the huge redevelopment has left the conservation site easier to enjoy than ever; with a new accessible viewing platform, visitor centre, kiosk and picnic area, plus upgrades to camping amenities (including additional powered sites), and improved parking road access.

The four main caves can be explored via guided tours, or with a choose-your-own-adventure approach – with the new viewing platform (near Fig Tree Cave) making the amazing sites now accessible for people with limited mobility, too.

Photograph: Supplied | D Parsons | NSW National Parks

The drive from Sydney is a cool three hours and twenty minutes, so it's day-trip-able, but making a weekend of it would also make sense – there’s a camping ground on-site, and cosy self-contained cabins available to rent. Guests at the cabins or campground score ten per cent off their cave bookings, and there are plenty of other activities in the area – including a scenic walking track to explore the world above ground after spending a day underground.

You can plan your trip over here.

