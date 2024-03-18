Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Wombeyan Caves
Photograph: Supplied | R Brand | NSW National Parks

These incredible NSW caves are open to the public after a $9.6 million upgrade

The Wombeyan Caves date back more than 430 million years – and they're just a few hours drive from Sydney

Winnie Stubbs
Written by
Winnie Stubbs
Advertising

Of all the natural wonders in NSW, we’re confident enough to claim that these 430-million-year-old subterranean caves are up there with the most mind-blowing. Set deep in the rocky underground beneath the Wombeyan Karst Conservation Reserve, the complex cave system is lined with ancient stalactites, stalagmites and helictites. And, after closing for a major $9.6 million upgrade, they’re now open again to the public.

Wombeyan Caves
Photograph: Supplied | R Brand | NSW National Parks

Funded by the NSW Government’s Regional Growth - Environment and Tourism Fund, the huge redevelopment has left the conservation site easier to enjoy than ever; with a new accessible viewing platform, visitor centre, kiosk and picnic area, plus upgrades to camping amenities (including additional powered sites), and improved parking road access.

The four main caves can be explored via guided tours, or with a choose-your-own-adventure approach – with the new viewing platform (near Fig Tree Cave) making the amazing sites now accessible for people with limited mobility, too.

Wombeyan Caves
Photograph: Supplied | D Parsons | NSW National Parks

The drive from Sydney is a cool three hours and twenty minutes, so it's day-trip-able, but making a weekend of it would also make sense – there’s a camping ground on-site, and cosy self-contained cabins available to rent. Guests at the cabins or campground score ten per cent off their cave bookings, and there are plenty of other activities in the area – including a scenic walking track to explore the world above ground after spending a day underground.

You can plan your trip over here

RECOMMENDED:

Want an adventure? These are the best day trips to take from Sydney.

And these are the best day trips from Sydney you can take without a car.

Want to get wet? These are the best hot springs to visit in NSW.

Share the story

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.