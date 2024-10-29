This dreamy region in NSW is Australia's most sought-after destination on Airbnb right now

The NSW South Coast is having a moment. Earlier this year, three neighbouring towns south of Sydney stole the show in the annual NSW Top Tourism Towns Awards, with Huskisson – a small coastal town in the Jervis Bay area – claiming the crown as the state’s favourite tiny tourism town for 2024. Now, just in time for those scrambling to lock in a summer getaway, Airbnb has unveiled a list of the hottest Aussie destinations trending right now, and Jervis Bay took out the top spot.

Every so often, holiday rental platform Airbnb drops a seasonal list of the biggest travel trends, and given they’ve hosted more than two billion guests around the world, it’s usually worth paying attention. Their latest summer hot list has just landed, spotlighting the Aussie destinations with the biggest surge in search interest for summer check-ins compared to 2023, and here’s what the data has to say.

Famed for its crystal-clear waters and blindingly white sands, Jervis Bay on the NSW South Coast – just a three-hour drive from Sydney – has ranked as Australia’s trendiest summer holiday spot in 2024. This coastal paradise – including the townships of Huskisson, Vincentia, Hyams Beach and Callala Bay – is home to more than 90 kilometres of natural beaches where you can swim with whales, go stargazing and launch kayaks from what’s claimed to be the world’s whitest sand. Jervis Bay also made Airbnb’s global top ten list for trending summer destinations, joining hotspots in Brazil, Spain, England and Mexico.

Photograph: Filippo Rivetti

The inner-city Melbourne suburbs of Ascot Vale and Yarraville followed in second and third positions, offering the perfect base for exploring the city’s coolest bars and restaurants, world-class galleries and endless events.

South Australia claimed more top ten entries than any other state or territory, with North Adelaide landing at number four, Tanunda in the Barossa Valley at number six, and Langhorne Creek in the Adelaide Hills at number eight. Spotting a trend here? Aussies are clearly loving the mix of coastal escapes, weekends in the wine country and stays on the city fringes. And let’s be real – this isn’t just a summer fling.

Here are the ten trendiest summer destinations in Australia right now:

Jervis Bay, NSW Ascot Vale, VIC Yarraville, VIC North Adelaide, SA Pokolbin, SA Tanunda, SA Sandstone Point, QLD Langhorne Creek, SA Bunbury, WA Freycinet, TAS

