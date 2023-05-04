Sydney
Timeout

Women dining at Bungalow 8
Photograph: Alana Dimou

This secret club will pay you to eat and drink undercover across Sydney

We're talking free food and booze

Written by
Caitlyn Todoroski
This major Aussie hospitality venue will actually be paying you to eat and drink the night away all over Sydney. Oh, how the tables have turned. 

Australian Venue Co. (AVC) are seeking 100 keen eaters across the country to go undercover and test out what the go is at their venues. If you land yourself one of the coveted Sydney gigs, you can look forward to flitting between 12 of their local joints, ranging from bustling rooftop bars to trendy pub grub locations. We’re thinking BrewDog for a pint, Henley’s Kitchen and Bar for a bite to eat, and Cargo and Bungalow 8 for a boogie – but really, the choice is yours. This is your mission. 

The finer details of the Secret Sipper Club are that you’ll get $30 each month for your food, plus a check of $200 for your thoughts on the experience. You’ll be reporting on things like customer service, product quality and general areas for improvement. It’s basically the foodie equivalent of secret shopping and it sounds like a dream to us.

As with such an opportunity, there are some finer terms and conditions. You’ve got to be over 18, be able to visit 12 venues a year, and have your own transport to and from the venues, plus a mobile device. If you’ve got an eye for detail, a good memory and the ability to be discreet – so, if you can't keep a secret, you’re going to have to sit this one out.

Try your luck and sign up here.

