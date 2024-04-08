Plus, it comes with all the sides – like golden sumac-dusted chips, creamy garlic sauce, fresh fattoush salad, and crunchy pickles

Calling all hot chicks (and roosters): Surry Hills' golden charcoal chicken shop Henrietta is launching an all-you-can-eat charcoal chicken offer for $48 per person. As well as unlimited charcoal-roasted chooks, the spread also includes traditional Lebanese sides, including fresh fattoush salad, creamy garlic sauce, Henrietta’s signature hummus, crunchy pickles, and sumac-dusted hot chips. Hungry? Us too.

If you feel like a drink, you can also opt for bottomless wines and beers for an extra $35 per person. This offer kicks off from April 13, and will be available for lunch on Saturdays and Sundays – so send a group text now.

The snazzy Middle Eastern chicken shop is a step above your local, which makes sense when you consider it’s by ESCA Group, the same folks who oversee Middle Eastern fine diner Aalia, Japanese/Italian izakaya Ito, and pastel-hued Nour.

Photograph: Jiwon Kim

Ibby Moubadder, co-founder of ESCA Group, says, “Our charcoal chicken, marinated in a blend of authentic Lebanese spices, is perfect for sharing with family and friends, so why limit yourself to one plate?

“The all-you-can-eat charcoal chicken offer is for our loyal guests who are obsessed with our chicken or for those who are new to Henrietta and simply want to gather round the table and enjoy the true spirit of Middle-Eastern hospitality,” Moubadder adds.

April 13 can’t come quick enough. Cluck yeah.

RECOMMENDED READS: