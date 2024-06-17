This stunning nature reserve just outside of Sydney is open to the public for six weeks only

Muogamarra Nature Reserve is home to more than 900 species of native plants – but you can only visit for six special weeks in winter

Here in Sydney, we’re lucky enough to have an abundance of natural beauty right on our doorstep. And while there are plenty of beautiful outdoor spaces within the city itself (including a secret Botanic Garden that’s bigger than NYC’s Central Park), sometimes it’s worth heading a little further afield for your nature fix. Located just north of Sydney, between Ku-ring-gai Chase National Park and Marramarra National Park, there’s a 2,274-hectare nature reserve that’s only open to the public for a very special six weeks every year. Muogamarra Nature Reserve will start welcoming a select number of visitors from mid-August until late-September, and the sought-after spots sell out quickly – here’s everything you need to know about this magical protected space just outside of the city.

Where is Muogamarra Nature Reserve?

Muogamarra Nature Reserve is located on the banks of the Hawkesbury River close to the outer-Sydney suburb of Cowan. Less than an hour’s drive from Sydney CBD, it’s the perfect location for a winter weekend day trip.

What can I see at Muogamarra Nature Reserve?

Located in a pocket of untouched space between Ku-ring-gai Chase National Park and Marramarra National Park, Muogamarra Nature Reserve offers incredible views of Bar, Milson and Spectacle islands, Berowra Creek and the Hawkesbury River. As a carefully protected space, the reserve is home to more than 900 species of native plants including a beautiful host of rare native flowers. The diverse eco-system creates a perfect home for 14 species of native mammals (including swamp wallabies and echidnas) and a diverse population of birds, including super-rare wedge-tail eagles and lyrebirds. Alongside the natural beauty, visitors can also expect to connect with Aboriginal history – with Muogamarra (an Awabakal word meaning ‘preserve for the future’) understood to be a significant site for the traditional owners of the land, the Guringai people.

Things to do in Muogamarra Nature Reserve

This year, the reserve is celebrating its 90th year open to the public, welcoming visitors for a short season every year to ensure that the focus on conservation remains. In order to ensure the space is cared for even when open to visitors, visitor numbers are carefully capped, with many joining guided tours and a limited number of self-guided tour slots available to book online.

Responding to sell-out tours in previous years, NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) has added more options to this year’s program for the Muogamarra open season – with each of the four different types of guided tours exploring a different section of the park (Peats Bight, Bird Gully, Lloyd Trig or Deerubbin), with walks ranging in length from and around three to ten kilometres of walking.

How do I get to Muogamarra Nature Reserve?

The drive to Muogamarra Nature Reserve from Sydney CBD takes just under an hour. Head north on the M1 out of Epping and then take the Pacific Highway to Cowan. If you’re without a car, you can catch the train as far as Cowan, and then will need to get a taxi as far as the reserve – though bear in mind that Ubers are more difficult to come by the further you are from the CBD.





Photograph: Supplied | NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service

When is Muogamarra Nature Reserve open?

Muogamarra Nature Reserve is open for only six weeks every year, with this year’s season running from Saturday, August 17 until to Sunday, September 22, 2024. The gates open daily at 9am and close at 4.30pm, but you can’t just rock up – booking a tour (even a self-guided tour) is essential.

How much does it cost to go to Muogamarra Nature Reserve?

The tours each range in price, with the Muogamarra highlights walk costing $25 per adult, $20 for concession card holders and $15 for children under 16. If you’re visiting with the family, $65 will score tickets for a group of two adults and two children. If you’re keen to take matters into your own hands, self-guided tours cost $15 per person (for adults over 16), $10 for concession card holders or $40 for a family of four. You’ll also need to factor in parking fees, which cost $5 per vehicle (note that a NSW National Parks pass will not grant you free entry: you’ll still need to pay for access and parking).

Is there a café at Muogamarra Nature Reserve?

There isn’t a café within the reserve itself, but nearby Cowan is home to a charming café called The Shoppe – worth visiting for a cup of tea and a slice of carrot cake on your way. After your visit, we’d suggest checking out one of the best places to eat in the Central Coast (Saddles Mount White is a beautiful farm-to-table restaurant that’s worth the 23 minute drive north from the reserve) .

When is the best time to visit Muogamarra Nature Reserve?

Since the reserve is only open for six weeks every year, your choice here is limited. We’d suggest timing your visit later in September (the season ends on Sunday, September 22) – the later your visit, the more chance of seeing the springtime flowers coming into bloom.

Do you need a ticket to access Muogamarra Nature Reserve?

Yes – it’s essential to book before your visit, and slots sell out every year. If you’re booking a self-guided tour, you’ll also need to book a car space at the reserve. You can learn more and book a guided or self-guided tour over here.

