Chase and Thoman
Photograph: Yusuke Oba

Top chef Chase Kojima is opening a Japanese steakhouse with a Brazilian twist in Bankstown

The halal menu will feature top-notch sashimi, premium steaks, zingy ceviches and alcohol-free drinks

Does the name Chase Kojima ring a bell? The San Francisco-born Japanese chef cut his teeth working at Nobu all over the world, before helming the kitchen of Sydney’s award-winning restaurant Sokyo since its 2011 inception, winning praise and accolades for his innovative and creative take on traditional Japanese cuisine. In 2023, Kojima cut ties with Sokyo and The Star Sydney, and fans have been eagerly awaiting to see what his next move will be. Here goes: It’s now been announced that Kojima will be opening a 100-seat Japanese steakhouse with a Brazilian twist in Bankstown this winter, called Tokyo Samba. And, it will be completely booze-free to cater to the local demographic.

The menu at Tokyo Samba will also be halal, and will feature the incredible sashimi that Kojima is known for alongside premium steaks and zingy ceviches. You’ll be able to pair your meal with zero-alcohol wines and innovative mocktails.

Leading the floor team will be Thomas Malucelli as restaurant manager, who some may recognise from his days handing out roses on The Bachelors (he was one of three).

Kojima said: “I am super excited as this is my sweet spot in flavour. I’ve been planning a Japanese steakhouse for a long time and have been working with our owners (who choose to remain anonymous) for the past seven months."

“We have a lot of exciting new things coming as we roll out – I’m never shy with creativity - So watch this space!”

Tokyo Samba is slated to open in June or July – we will keep you posted.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, food & drink inspo and activity ideas, straight to your inbox.

