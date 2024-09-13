Back in March, Turkish Airlines teased that they’d be launching direct flights from Sydney to Istanbul, after kicking off their thrice-weekly flights from Melbourne to the Turkish capital, which was recently crowned the most well-connected airport in the world. Now, tease time is over: with Sydney Airport confirming yesterday that they’ll be launching direct flights to Istanbul from December 5.

The new flight route spells big things for Sydneysiders keen to get over to Europe as quickly and efficiently as possible, with the new route set to increase competition and decrease airfares – as well as providing a direct route into Turkey’s vibrant beating heart.

Scheduled to run four times per week, the new route will involve a refuelling stop in Kuala Lumpur, but will go on to become a non-stop flight to Istanbul – giving Sydneysiders a super-speedy route to the super-central country on the Europe/ Asia border. Surrounded by the Black Sea to the north, the Aegean Sea to the west, and the Mediterranean Sea to the south, Turkey is a magically diverse country straddling Europe and Asia. From here, it’s an easy hop across the border to Greece, and as the world’s most-connected airport, Istanbul is likely to have a connecting flight to your next stop – with Turkish Airlines flying to more than 340 destinations in 130 countries across the globe.



And it’s not just jet-setting Sydneysiders who will benefit, with Minister for Jobs and Tourism John Graham explaining: “Sydney is the gateway to Australia and supporting this new route holds enormous potential for the growth of the state’s visitor economy.”

According to the NSW Government, the new route will deliver an additional 68,620 inbound seats to Sydney Airport in its first year, which will support more than 290 jobs and generate an estimated $53 million for the NSW visitor economy.

The inaugural flight will leave Sydney Airport on December 5 – in time for those wanting to head over to Europe for a white Christmas away from the Sydney summer heat.

