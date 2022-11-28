The former Jacksons on George space will roll out huge plans for the CBD in 2023

In exciting news for the Sydney drinking and dining scene, twenty food and beverage operators have been announced today, November 29, as retailers at Sydney Place, a new vibrant precinct in one of Sydney’s most-loved waterfront destinations, Circular Quay.

Some of Australia’s most recognisable and awarded chefs, restaurateurs and lifestyle retailers will open from March 2023 across the intimate laneways of Sydney Place. Renowned tenants include chef Federico Zanellato’s (Lumi Dining), much-loved pie and pastry store, Lode Pies; sophisticated rotisserie chicken shop, Sunday by chef Morgan McGlone (ex-Belles Hot Chicken); and a Japanese-inspired whiskey bar and dining by Joel Best of Besuto.

They will be joined by Toby’s Estate, Kosta’s, Malay Chinese Noodle Bar, BoBo Dumplings, Toastiesmith and many more of Sydney’s casual dining favourites in some of the city’s newest laneways.

The news of these quality food and beverage operators opening follows the announcement earlier this year of the much-anticipated rebirth of Jacksons on George by Maurice Terzini and DTLE, now set to open in mid-2023.

Sydney Place also comprises a landmark 55-storey office tower designed by one of the world’s leading architecture firms, Foster + Partners. The 263-metre tower has officially completed construction and taken the title of Sydney’s tallest office building. At the base of the office tower, the precinct will include retail, community experience and intimate laneways, all designed to enhance the daily experience of those that come to the district to work and play.

