Two universities in Sydney have made the top 20 in the world on this prestigious list

Sydney's got beautiful stuff going on: some of the world's best beaches , gorgeous bushwalks and secluded coastal walks . But turns out we’ve also got the brains. A well-regarded ranking of the world’s greatest universities for 2025 just dropped (yep, the best places to enrol for the year 2025) and nine Australian universities have landed in the top 100 – with two unis in Sydney cracking the top 20. Not bad.

Now in its 21st year, the QS World University Rankings are a trusty source for comparing more than 1,500 educational institutions from 106 locations worldwide. The rankings are compiled by gathering intel from almost 250,000 academic faculty and employers and skimming through 17.5 million academic papers. For the first time this year, they also took notes on each university’s sustainability efforts, employer reputation and international research network.

Sydney had the highest number of Australian universities to crack the top 100. After tying in 19th place last year, The University of Sydney edged out The University of New South Wales (UNSW) to clinch 18th spot, narrowly surpassing UNSW’s 19th place. It’s also worth shouting out that The University of Sydney ranked as Australia’s most sustainable university, maintaining its impressive seventh-place global ranking out of more than 1,500 universities worldwide.

So, which Australian university graduated top of the class? The University of Melbourne shone on the global stage, claiming the title of Australia’s highest-ranked university for 2025. It climbed one spot since last year – and an impressive 20 spots since 2023 – securing a commendable 13th place overall. This ranking marks a historic high for the oldest university in Melbourne, adding to its growing list of accolades in 2024. Notably, all 53 of its subjects featured in the QS World University Rankings by Subject top 100, with 20 subjects ranking in the top 25.

For many years, Canberra’s Australian National University reigned as Australia’s top university. However, they were overtaken in the QS World University Rankings, now ranking as 30th globally.

Out of the 38 Australian universities reviewed, five others secured spots in the top 100. This includes Melbourne’s Monash University (37th), The University of Queensland (40th), The University of Western Australia (77th), The University of Adelaide (82nd) and the University of Technology Sydney (88th).

Here's a full list of the top 10 Australian universities:

13. The University of Melbourne

18. The University of Sydney

19. The University of New South Wales

30. The Australian National University, Canberra

37. Monash University, Melbourne

40. The University of Queensland

77. The University of Western Australia

82. The University of Adelaide

88. University of Technology Sydney

123. RMIT University, Melbourne

