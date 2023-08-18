Plus, where he prefers to pick up his booze for at home parties

We caught up with Kiln head chef Mitch Orr to chat about his favourite food and drink combos, where he likes to eat and drink in Sydney, and his tips for when you’re entertaining at home.

What drinks and snacks do you like to serve when you have people over?

If I'm having people over I may as well go to the trouble of making an effort. I like to fry a tonne of chicken wings. We'll usually have a few skin contact wines and some Negronis or seasonal Spritzes.

What are some of your guilty pleasures (F&D wise) to enjoy after a shift?

It's pretty hard to beat a post-work kebab. My go-to is chicken, hummus, tabouli, lettuce and barbecue sauce.

What do you think is an underrated drink and food pairing?

It's near impossible to beat a Zinger burger with a glass of Radikon.

What's the most important thing to keep in mind when you're entertaining at home?

Prep ahead! Do as much as you can before your guests arrive, I like to drop into my local BWS the day before so that's always sorted. I also try to do the cooking where everyone can be around so you aren't separated from the fun, like around the barbecue or using a hotpot.

Where is your favourite place to a) eat and b) drink in Sydney?

We're spoilt for choice when it comes to restaurants and bars in Sydney. Ante is probably the best of both worlds (especially if you like sake). Bar Planet is always a vibe for a pre-dinner drink, and you can’t go wrong with getting a pizza from Westwood Pizza on your way home.





