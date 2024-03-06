Read on for the full debrief from Fred again..'s first show at Rod Laver Arena (and what that might mean for his Sydney shows)

In case you missed it, Fred again.. is back on Aussie soil. He’s the London-born classical composer, turned producer to the stars, turned global dance music juggernaut famed for his boisterous surprise shows. Whether you know Fred again.. from his audio diary-esque dance tracks recorded during lockdown, or the fact that he dropped into Club 77 for a casual 8.30pm surprise set last Thursday, February 29, it’s safe to say that at this point he’s taken Australia by storm. And though our Sydney team (along with a million other Sydneysiders) missed out on making it to the pop-up shows he played while he was in the Emerald City, we’re lucky enough to have feet on the ground down in Melbourne. Ashleigh Hastings, Arts and Culture Editor at Time Out Melbourne, stayed up past her bedtime on Monday night to shine a little light on what to expect at a Fred Again.. arena show. Consider yourself warned – there are spoilers ahead.

What were the best moments of Fred again..’s Melbourne show?

Ranking these would be impossible, so here they are in no particular order:

When Fred calmly walked through the middle of the crowd to get to a stage in the centre and everyone was cool about it. Every singalong of the night, including a tribute to Aussie legend Angie McMahon and the two sides of the stadium serenading each other with the help of Henry from Joy (Anonymous). When Fred showed that video of the girl dancing at his recent Timber Yard gig on the big screen – if you know, you know. The roof lowering down over Fred during his stint in the middle of the stadium. When the dramatic lighting made us feel like we were in church. Seeing hundreds and hundreds of people hug their friends to the lyrics “put your loving arms around me”. When the screens on the ceiling started showing live footage of the crowd. When the people on the screens finally realised they were on camera.

Photograph: Ashleigh Hastings | Time Out Melbourne

What will Fred again..’s Qudos Bank Arena show be like?

If it’s anything like the recent shows at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena, Sydneysiders are in for something special.

Wholesome, joyous and community spirited. Those might not be the first words that come to mind when you picture a massive arena-sized dance gig, but that’s exactly what Fred again.. brings to the table. From the early moment he told us he was “feeling real nervous and out of practice” until he quickly nipped back onstage at the show’s end for an a cappella singalong, Fred again.. projected nothing but angelic energy and pure gratitude throughout his entire set.

After seeing Fred throw a series of more stripped-back shows across Sydney Opera House, Revolver and the Timber Yard, we were dying to know how his full stadium production setup would compare. The answer? Phwoar! Expect banging sound (earplugs essential), dazzling lights, awesome visuals and even digital screens on the ceiling.

As for the all-important question of whether Fred again..’s Rod Laver Arena show lived up to the wild hype? It’s a yes from us.

What time will Fred again.. play at Qudos Bank Arena?

The Qudos Bank Arena website is yet to release the times for Fred Again..’s Sydney shows, but if Melbourne is anything to go by, it’s looking like a late-evening affair. According to the Rod Laver Arena website, Fred was set to play from 8.45pm until 11pm. If that sounds like a looooooong set you’d be right, but that’s not what actually happened. Joy (Anonymous) warmed up the crowd with a euphoric set from 7.30-8.30pm, followed by around half an hour of downtime before Fred made his grand entrance at approximately 9pm. He stuck around until around 10.30pm, making for a solid 1.5-hour set.

Based on Mr again..’s delightfully unpredictable nature, we can’t guarantee that his shows at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena will follow the same formula, but it’s fun to have an idea of what we might have to look forward to.

