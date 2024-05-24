Sydney’s sparkly festival Vivid is back, baby. This year’s stellar line-up is packed full of fun and free things to do, incredible light installations, train techno parties (yes, seriously) and delicious eats and drinks. Speaking of food, one of my personal favourite things about this year’s program is Vivid Fire Kitchen. Not sure what it is? No worries. Time Out Sydney got a preview of this fire-powered street – and here’s everything you need to know (plus our five must-eat dishes).

Photograph: Destination NSW

What is Vivid Fire Kitchen?

Part of Vivid Food, Vivid Fire Kitchen is a night-food market and street that's chock-full of vendors, stalls, bars and an outdoor kitchen featuring live cooking demos from the best in the biz. One thing they all have in common? All the dishes (except the ice-cream) have been touched by fire. At night, Sydneysiders can head on down during Vivid to eat their way through the yum and diverse eats. We say bring a group of friends so you can order a bunch of different stuff and go to town.

Where is Vivid Fire Kitchen?

Vivid Fire Kitchen is held along The Goods Line in Ultimo, right behind Darling Harbour. It used to be an old railway line but these days it’s a public walkway.

Photograph: Paul McMillan

How do you get to Vivid Fire Kitchen?

Leave the car at home – it’s best to get public transport (either train or light rail) to Vivid Fire Kitchen. Vivid Fire Kitchen is accessible from Central Station, where you’ll walk through that long, underground tunnel (Devonshire Street Tunnel). Follow this towards the city; the pathway will briefly opens onto street level, but continue your walk underground, and soon you’ll arrive at The Goods Line. Alternatively, you can catch the light rail, getting off at the Chinatown Light Rail Stop. From there, it’s about a ten-minute walk to The Goods Line.

Who's cooking at Vivid Fire Kitchen?

Vivid Fire Kitchen isn't just about eating – you can learn about the art of cooking over fire and take home some tricks to wow your next dinner guests with. Throughout Vivid, there will be live cooking demonstrations from Californian-star Shalamar Lane, Aussie culinary legend Christine Manfield, First Nations chef and restaurateur Mindy Woods, Firedoor’s Lennox Hastie, Texas-based Aussie barbecue cook Jess Pryles, Australian hospo gun John McFadden, and the Apollo Group’s Oscar Solomon.

What are the must-eat dishes at Vivid Fire Kitchen?

I’m so glad you asked. I was lucky enough to get a preview of Vivid Fire Kitchen before Vivid began, and was impressed with the diversity of offerings and the quality. And while the line-up is meat-heavy, vegos and pescos will be able to go home full and happy, too. There are so many great food trucks and stalls, but here are five must-eat dishes.

1. First up, stop by Brazilian Flame to watch the traditional barbecue in action. The beef rump cap was charred and succulent, and was excellent served with either a chipotle smoked mayo and a punchy chimichurri. Look, I had both.

2. Next, make a beeline to Eat Lebanese’s truck. The owner-chef Tony is a legend and will happily explain what’s on offer. I tried the roast cauliflower drizzled with a zingy lemon tahini sauce, a gutsy zhoug, pomegranate and pickled onions. Does it have a heck of a lot of garlic? Yes, but who cares – you’re not here to pick up. Was it absolutely delicious? Also yes. (Eat Lebanese's prawn roll is a hit, too.)

Photograph: Avril Treasure for Time Out Sydney A taste of mac and cheese from Smoky Sue's

3. Head to Maru’s Kitchen and go for the beef birria and chicken tacos. Both are smashable.

4. Then, stroll to Smoky Sue’s and order one serving of the mac and cheese and the burnt ends. Thank me later.

5. Last but not least, finish at Messina. I went for the Wagon Wheels ice-cream, and the swirls of marshmallow, raspberry and chocolate took me back to my primary school days and the treats I wasn’t allowed. Afterwards, go lie down. Preferably at home.

Happy Vividing and eating, Sydney!





