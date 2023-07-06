Time Out says

Vivid 2023 is over, but did you know Lightscape, in the Royal Botanic Garden, is still on until July 16?

Some Sydneysiders were up in arms about the fact that you had to pay to check out this year's Vivid light walk in the Botanic Garden, but honestly, based on our editors' own personal experience of the event, we reckon it's worth the cash.

Originally created by a group of artists more than a decade ago, this multi-sensory experience of light, colour and sound has since sold out shows around the world.

You'll wander under larger-than-life flowers, the tree canopies are alive with light, and you can roast marshmallows over fire pits. Our favourite part? The whale, and the rainbow coloured waters it swims in, over near the Calyx.

Now that Vivid's over, you can book tickets every night except for Monday and Tuesday. Sessions start from 5.30pm, and note that the garden tends to take about an hour and a half to explore (longer or shorter depending on your level of haste).

Tickets start at $30 for adults ($18 for kids aged 3-12), and the entrance for Lightscape is located at the Queen Elizabeth II Gates, which are right next to the Sydney Opera House forecourt.

Looking for other cool things to do this winter? Check out these 27 winter-in-Sydney activities.





