Will you be able to see the colourful Aurora Australis lights in Sydney skies?

Here in NSW, we're lucky enough to have some pretty incredible natural wonders on our doorstep. But the one that everyone’s been talking about this weekend – the magical natural light show known as the Aurora Australis – has been a little more elusive here in NSW than it has in other states. The incredible natural phenomenon has been lighting up skies across southern Australia over the past two nights – here’s what we know about catching the Southern Lights from Sydney.

When can you see the Southern Lights from NSW?

The Aurora Australis – the light rings that appear in the sky above the South Pole, also known as the Southern Lights – are most commonly sighted during March and September when the Earth’s magnetic field is best orientated to interact with the solar wind. Over the weekend, a rare geomagnetic storm identified by the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) meant that the incredible natural wonder was visible in night skies across the world – including in Victoria and other parts of Australia. Though that particular storm is thought to have peaked, the BOM has issued additional warnings of geomagnetic storms set to continue until 6pm AEST on Tuesday, May 14. The storm that occurred on Saturday reached what the BOM describes as 'severe' conditions – ranked as a G5 storm. According to the BOM, a G5 planetary geomagnetic storm hasn't occurred since October 2003 – and though the conditions are now less intense (between G1 and G3), some activity is still set to be taking place in the sky until tomorrow evening.

Where can you see the Aurora Australis from in Sydney?

The nature of the visual phenomena means that it is best viewed from Antartica, Tasmania and Australia's southern coastlines, but this weekend’s display was visible over widespread parts of the country, including Victoria. Because the storm responsible for the recent flurry in activity is thought to have peaked, spotting the Southern Lights again isn't guaranteed, but to maximise your chances of spotting the Southern Lights from Sydney or other parts of NSW, you’ll want to position yourself in an outdoor area with minimal light pollution, preferably with an uninterrupted view south (and preferably on a night when it's not cloudy).



Can you see the Aurora in Sydney tonight?

Heavy cloud cover over the weekend blocked the Aurora Australis from view across much of NSW, but some sightings were reported from Sydney. As mentioned above, the geomagnetic storm responsible for this weekend’s incredible sightings is understood to have reached its peak, so spotting the Southern Lights from Sydney this week is less likely. That being said, geomagnetic activity is difficult to predict, and with some activity predicted to continue into tomorrow, spotting the Southern Lights from Sydney tonight isn’t impossible – particularly if the clouds clear.

A bright aurora display generally lasts around one to three hours, and is typically brightest between the hours of 10pm and 2am. The BOM issues aurora watch notices when an aurora is likely to be visible – so keep an eye out here if you’re keen to catch a glimpse.

