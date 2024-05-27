Two glass-walled rooms have popped up on the balconies of a Sydney hotel – and you can book them for a private pottery party with Guy Vadas

Back in 2023, Pier One Sydney Harbour – one of the city’s most high-end harbourside stays – launched The Glass Room: a crystal-like room on the expansive balcony of one of its west-facing suites. Last year’s iteration was brought to life in partnership with Sydney-based artist Alyce Tran, and along with interior features chosen by Tran, involved an experience curated by the artist herself (it involved a hot tub and Champagne, and we really would rather not think about it on a Monday). Now, The Glass Room by Pier One is back with a whole new room, and the two sparkly spaces have been totally transformed according to the creative vision of Instagram’s favourite pottery wizard Guy Vadas (the Melbourne-born model and the face behind Pottery Boy).

The Glass Room(s) 2024 edition comprises two carefully curated glass-walled rooms on two Pier One bedroom balconies, each decorated with bespoke Pottery Boy ceramics, and available to book for special celebrations and overnight stays. What does that mean for you? If you’re looking for a unique way to celebrate this winter, or the ultimate harbourside sleepover for the best view of Vivid, we might have found it.

Photograph: Supplied | Pier One Sydney

Available for groups of up to 12 guests, the Glass Rooms are essentially a pair of pop-up waterside pottery studios – with catering from the Pier One team making them a pretty unbeatable party location. The rooms are available to book for two-and-a-half hour time slots every day throughout winter from noon – with a range of catering options available depending on your tastes (from experience, we’d recommend getting in on the matcha-loaded desserts). If you’re keen to use the opportunity to get creative, you can book a DIY pottery experience, or opt for a guided open-air workshop with Pottery Boy himself.



Photograph: Supplied | Pier One Sydney

The Glass Rooms will be in place until Sunday, September 29 – so plenty of time to fire up the group chat and find a date that works for everyone to get creative in what is quite possibly the city’s most picturesque pottery studio.

Predictably, the Glass Rooms experiences don’t come cheap, with room hire rates for a two-and-a-half hour time slot starting at $300 (with a $300 minimum food and drink spend). If you book the latest time slot (7-9.30pm), you’re also obliged to book the room for the night – an extra $450, inclusive of parking and breakfast (but priceless if you consider where you’ll be spending the night).





Photograph: Supplied | Pier One Sydney

This one isn’t making it on our list of cheap things to do in Sydney, but it’s undeniably out-of-the-ordinary, and if you’re launching your TikTok career – it’s probably a worthwhile investment.

You can learn more and book over here.



