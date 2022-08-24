All 19 participating Funlab venues in NSW will be discounting their activities for up to 90 percent for Headspace

Normally, if someone talks about an ‘annual day of fun’, we are inclined to be a little sceptical. This scepticism, however, does not apply to Funlab’s fresh move to let us all head to the fun-heavy likes of the Hijinx Hotel, Holey Moley and Strike Bowling for the princely price of five dollars. That’s right. Just five bucks.

Annual day of fun, take my money.

This day of good times (for cheap) will land in NSW on Tuesday, September 6, with all proceeds from the day going towards raising funds for youth mental health charity Headspace, with this annual event hoping to break a record goal of $250,000 for youth mental health.

Fun hits better when you’re doing something for good, which is why this deal feels particularly sweet for all 19 participating venues across NSW. Sydneysiders can get their bowling fix at Strike in Castle Towers, Charleston, Chatswood, Entertainment Quarter, King Street Wharf and Macquarie, while all wild and wacky mini-golf fans can head to Holey Moley in Alexandria, Bakehouse Quarter, Castle Towers, Charlestown, Chatswood, Darlinghurst, Newtown and Wollongong.

You will also get to hit up the dream-like challenge rooms at Hijinx Hotel, go retro gaming at the incredible Archie Brothers, head to arcade and game bar B.Lucky & Sons at the Entertainment Quarter and Wollongong, and throw some serious darts at augmented reality dart bar, La Di Darts in Potts Point.

With many activities discounted up to 90 percent, we reckon you should put September 6 in your calendar for an epic day out that neither you, your conscience, or your bank account will want to miss.

You can book in for your golden Funlab tickets right here.



