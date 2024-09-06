New South Wales is home to some pretty incredible places to stay – from remote campsites on the banks of beautiful rivers, to sparkling celebrity-endorsed hotels on the shores of world-famous beaches. But if you want to step into the world of one of our most iconic children's TV shows, it doesn’t get better than booking a lighthouse and living out your Round The Twist fantasy from a historic clifftop stay. These are our favourite lighthouse stays in NSW.

Seal Rocks Lighthouse Cottages, Barrington Coast



Around three-and-a-half-hours’ drive from Sydney, surrounded by unspoiled national parkland and imposing forests of towering gum trees, Seal Rocks is a coastal village that feels worlds away from the city, and decades away from 2024. Step back in time at the one of Seal Rocks Lighthouse Cottages, perched on the cliffs of Sugarloaf Point, with far-reaching views across one of the area's most beautiful, untouched beaches. Cottages range in size, with the Head Keepers’ cottage sleeping eight guests, and the Assistant Keepers’ Cottages sleeping six guests each. You can book one individually, or if you think ahead, you can book all three for an epic 20-person getaway.

Photograph: Supplied | Destination NSW Sugarloaf Point Lighthouse, Seal Rocks

Montague Island Lighthouse Keepers’ Cottages, South Coast

For a ridiculously magical lighthouse experience, boat over to Montague Island and set up in the Montague Island Lighthouse Keepers’ Cottages – towering above the tiny isolated island off the NSW South Coast. The two cottages have an old-world charm to them, and absurdly good sunset views over the ocean. If you book both cottages, you can go with a group of 16.

Photograph: Supplied | Destination NSW Montague Island Lighthouse

Green Cape Lightstation Keepers' Cottages, far South Coast

Head further south, and you’ll find Green Cape Lightstation Keepers’ Cottages looking out across the coast in Beowa National Park – a magical untouched pocket of coastline around seven hours south of Sydney. The three cottages each sleep six guests, so you can come along with a group of 21 if you manage to book them all.



Photograph: Supplied | Destination NSW Green Cape Lighthouse

Cape Byron’s Assistant Lighthouse Keepers’ Cottages, North Coast

To catch the sunrise from Australia’s easternmost point, book a stay at the Assistant Lighthouse Keepers’ Cottages connected to what is arguably Australia’s most Instagrammed lighthouse (and officially its tallest). These two semi-detached cottages are perched on the headland in Cape Byron State Conservation Area, within an easy walk of Byron Bay’s most beautiful beaches. Each cottage sleeps six guests, so if you book both you can live out your lighthouse keeper dreams with 11 of your best friends.

Photograph: Supplied | Destination NSW Cape Byron Lighthouse

Smoky Cape Lighthouse Keepers’ Cottages, North Coast

A stay at these quaint, historic cottages feels very much like stepping back in time, with uninterrupted ocean views from the breakfast table in the garden, and adorable neighbouring villages within an easy drive. Each of the two self-contained cottages sleep eight guests, or you can book a bed-and-breakfast stay if you’re just looking for the one room – the cottages open up to become guest-house-style accommodation when they’re not booked out for exclusive use.

Photograph: Supplied | Destination NSW Smoky Cape Lighthouse

