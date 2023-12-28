Sydney
sydney new year's eve fireworks
Photograph: Cassandra Hannagan

Your ultimate guide to (free) New Year's Eve fireworks viewing spots in Sydney

For the first time in a while, the best NYE fireworks-viewing spots will be free to access

Winnie Stubbs
Written by
Winnie Stubbs
It’s a largely accepted fact that New Year's Eve is one of the most expensive times to go out in Sydney – and with the calibre of events across the Harbour City, it’s not without good reason. That being said, this year, the NSW Government opened up some of Sydney’s best fireworks viewing points for freeThe changes – which formed part of Minns’ early 2023 election commitments – will see spots across Sydney’s foreshore (from Barangaroo Reserve to Mrs Macquarie’s Point) open to the public for free on Sunday, 31 December. (Suss out all the free fireworks viewing spots, here.)

“We have the most beautiful harbour and the most beautiful city, and every person should have the opportunity to enjoy the fireworks for free,” said acting NSW Premier Prue Car.

Access to many of these vantage points will be available on a first-come-best-dressed basis – so if you have your heart set on welcoming in 2024 with a waterside picnic, you’ll want to arrive early.

The freely accessible spots include Barangaroo Reserve, West Circular Quay, Campbells Cove and Hickson Road Reserve, as well as locations in the Royal Botanic Garden Sydney and The Domain, including Mrs Macquarie’s Point (where tickets sold in the past for up to $520).

Sydney’s New Years Eve this year looking like a particularly impressive one – commencing with a smoking ceremony led by First Nations communities and featuring spectacular Harbour Bridge pylon projections and 9pm Calling Country fireworks presented by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists in the lead up to the big countdown.

Each of the city’s vantage points offer their own advantage. In The Rocks, Dawes Point Park and Hickson Road Reserve offer sheltered vantage points from beneath the Bridge, and over at Barangaroo Reserve, visitors can expect garden games, food trucks and a pop-up licensed bar. If you’ve been saving a bottle of fizz for the big night, this is where you’ll want to park for your picnic. Home to a sprawling children’s playground complete with slides, tunnels, swings, water fountains and a 21-metre flying fox, it’s safe to say that Darling Harbour is an excellent family-friendly option.

You can learn more about Sydney’s free vantage points and to plan your low-cost, high-sparkle New Year’s Eve over here.

