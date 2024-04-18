Sydney
Timeout

SZA face, holding her hair
Photograph: RCA Records

Your ultimate public transport guide for SZA’s S.O.S tour in Sydney

Here are the easiest ways to get to Qudos Bank Arena for the R&B princess’ Sydney tour

Caitlyn Todoroski
Written by
Caitlyn Todoroski
Well, Sydney, you proved your love for America's genre-bending pop powerhouse after tickets sales went crazy for SZA’s announcement of two Sydney concert nights. She ended up adding a third show to the Sydney leg of the S.O.S tour, so Qudos Bank Arena is gearing up for over 60,000 concert goers across the three now-sold out nights. SZA is playing on Tuesday, April 23, Wednesday, April 24 and Friday, April 26 so there are no puns to be made about 'The Weekend', but there is lots to be shared about the transport arrangements for the concert. We’ve got all the practical info for how to get to Sydney Olympic Park, down below. 

How to get to the SZA concert in Sydney? 

It’s undeniable that 'Kill Bill' is an ultimate car banger, but listening to it on repeat in bumper-to-bumper traffic trying to get out of the carpark might just do your head in. Parking is available to book at this link, but Transport for NSW is encouraging fans to hop on one of the numerous trains or buses running to Sydney Olympic Park. If you don't have an Opal Card, you can just tap a credit card or your phone at the train station gates/bus entries. Olympic Park is the station you need to get off at to get to Qudos Bank Arena. Exit via Olympic Boulevard and take a 10-minute stroll (in the same direction as the thousands of other people) before arriving at your concert destination. 

Which trains go to SZA in Sydney? 

Find any train line that takes you to Lidcombe Station, where trains will be running straight to Olympic Park every 10 mins. There are also additional train services leaving from Blacktown at 5.34pm (stopping at Parramatta and Lidcombe) and Schofields at 5.58pm (Stopping at Blacktown, Parramatta and Lidcombe). For more info you can head here, and for help planning out your journey from door-to-arena, head to NSW Transport’s Trip Planner.  

Which buses go to SZA in Sydney? 

There are three main bus routes headed for SZA: Route 525 between Parramatta and Burwood, Route 526 between Rhodes and Burwood, and Route 533 between Chatswood and Sydney Olympic Park.

