Light-filled spaces, industrial architecture and smart design details are the hallmark stamps of Ping Jin Ng and Russell Beard, the team behind A.P Bakery, Reuben Hills, Paramount Coffee Project and now the neighbourhood hotel on Commonwealth Street. From the minimalist lobby through to the mini-bars, every detail in the Paramount House Hotel has been carefully considered, meticulously placed and kept affectionately local.

The 29-bedroom hotel straddles the former Australian HQ of Paramount Picture Studios and its former film storage warehouse; the latter is where you’ll the timber floored, terrazzo-tiled guest rooms (some with chic Japanese timber bathtubs). Time Out stayed in the Sunny Room, which has a garden terrace built into the corner of the room with tall fiddle leaf figs and a metal table, so you can feel like you’re outside without enduring the sound of city traffic. It’s a beautiful, bare-brick space that adds to the open feel of the room.

Inside, there’s a green velvet-touch daybed and a selection of magazines if you’d rather not spoil the plush custom-made linen on the double bed. We’re straight into it, snuggling under the Seljak wool blankets as the air-con had been set to fiercely cold on a hotter than average April day. Plants and tree-trunk side tables soften what would otherwise be quite a cold warehouse space – and the golden orb lights give it a warm ambiance.

The room is kitted out with Aesop hand soap and cream, but also shampoo, conditioner and shower gel in the shower and toilet compartment. We say ‘compartment’ as the washroom is built into the space using frosted glass and black metal doors. It’s private enough that you’re not scaring the office workers in the building opposite – but probably more intimate than you might like with a first-time Tinder date. Shrug off that prudity by popping open one of the Ok! Cantina Sparkling Margarita Seltzers, found in the mini-bar fridge that’s tucked away under the sink, which doubles as your dresser, kitchenette and bathroom mirror.

They’ve stocked it with Ocello cheese, Loco Love vegan chocolates, Wildflower beer and more – celebrating the diversity and sophistication of Aussie produce. The hotel staff, who are available 24 hours a day, are also happy to receive food deliveries from neighbourhood favourites Poly or Chin Chin as room service, or arrange for a filtered coffee wake-up call from Paramount Coffee Project, downstairs.

For a more social evening, you’ve got the bar and independent cinema Golden Age downstairs, and some of Sydney’s very best restaurants (including Pellegrino 2000 and Kiln) just steps away.



The hotel’s in prime location for access to the city, but if you need to escape the bustle, you can book a class at the the rooftop Pilates studio Studio Muvoir. There’s no hotel pool, but borrow a beach towel from reception and you’ll find Prince Alfred Park Pool or Andrew Boy Charlton Pool 15 minutes’ walk away.







