Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
  1. Alegre Bar and Dining in the daytime
    Photograph: Leigh Griffiths
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. A spread of dishes at Alegre Bar and Dining
    Photograph: Leigh Griffiths
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. Alegre Bar and Dining during the night
    Photograph: Leigh Griffiths
    PreviousNext
    /3
  • Restaurants | Mexican
  • Darling Harbour

Alegre Bar and Dining

Stylish Mexican restaurant Alegre Bar and Dining brings the sun-soaked holiday vibes and fresh coastal taste of Tulum to Sydney

Avril Treasure
Written by Avril Treasure
Food & Drink Editor, Time Out Sydney
Advertising

Time Out says

If you’ve been lucky enough to visit Tulum on the coast of Mexico, you’ll know there’s a sun-soaked holiday vibe, trendy restaurants and bars, and on-point mezcal. And if not, don’t worry, because Alegre Bar and Dining channels all that at its Darling Harbour location. The stylish Mexican restaurant is by the team behind Barangaroo’s Japanese-Peruvian restaurant, Callao, and leading the kitchen is chef-owner Rasel Zaman, as well as Mexico City-born sous chefs Alvaro Valenzuela (formerly Alma) and Ivan Castillejos (formerly Chula), who draw on their heritage in the menu.

"Growing up in Tlalpan, I cherished the hours spent cooking with my grandfather and mother,” says Castillejos. The chef pays tribute to his family in dishes including the signature mole madre that’s served alongside full-blood Wagyu and fresh lime.

Other menu highlights include octopus ceviche with pico de gallo, spicy Yucatecan aioli, crisp saltbush and tostadas; beef birria tacos with avocado, crisp mozzarella, fresh onion, coriander, salsa morita and consommé; Mayan-spiced charcoal king prawns with chipotle tomato salsa and fresh lime; and 14-hour slow-cooked lamb shoulder with barbacoa sauce, house pickles, salsas and fresh tortillas. For dessert, try the burnt platano custard tart with vanilla mascarpone, dulce de leche jam, cajeta ice cream and roasted macadamia – a riff on a banoffee pie.

Love tequila and mezcal? Alegre Bar and Dining has more than 150 bottles of the stuff, including hard-to-find tipples, if you feel like a smoky drink. Cocktails are bright, fresh and fruity, like the Mi Casa Es Su Casa made with Aguas Mansas espadin mezcal, organic agave, freshly squeezed lime juice and passionfruit.

We really dig the Tulum-inspired space, which features sandstone walls, lots of lush greenery and cacti, open flames, curves and traditional Mexican ornaments.

Come down from Friday through the weekend and enjoy the resident DJs playing feel-good beats. And if you love a bottomless brunch (who doesn’t?), Alegre has a bottomless lunch option for $99 per person, which includes free-flowing Spritzes, wine, beer, and yum share-style plates.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, food & drink inspo and activity ideas, straight to your inbox.

RECOMMENDED READS:

These are the best Mexican restaurants in Sydney right now.

Feel like a drink? Get around the coolest bars in town here.

Want more? Check out our guide to Sydney's best restaurants here.

Details

Address
King Street Wharf, 21 Lime St
Sydney
Sydney
2000
Opening hours:
Tue-Sun noon-3pm, 5pm-late
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.