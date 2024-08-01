If you’ve been lucky enough to visit Tulum on the coast of Mexico, you’ll know there’s a sun-soaked holiday vibe, trendy restaurants and bars, and on-point mezcal. And if not, don’t worry, because Alegre Bar and Dining channels all that at its Darling Harbour location. The stylish Mexican restaurant is by the team behind Barangaroo’s Japanese-Peruvian restaurant, Callao, and leading the kitchen is chef-owner Rasel Zaman, as well as Mexico City-born sous chefs Alvaro Valenzuela (formerly Alma) and Ivan Castillejos (formerly Chula), who draw on their heritage in the menu.

"Growing up in Tlalpan, I cherished the hours spent cooking with my grandfather and mother,” says Castillejos. The chef pays tribute to his family in dishes including the signature mole madre that’s served alongside full-blood Wagyu and fresh lime.

Other menu highlights include octopus ceviche with pico de gallo, spicy Yucatecan aioli, crisp saltbush and tostadas; beef birria tacos with avocado, crisp mozzarella, fresh onion, coriander, salsa morita and consommé; Mayan-spiced charcoal king prawns with chipotle tomato salsa and fresh lime; and 14-hour slow-cooked lamb shoulder with barbacoa sauce, house pickles, salsas and fresh tortillas. For dessert, try the burnt platano custard tart with vanilla mascarpone, dulce de leche jam, cajeta ice cream and roasted macadamia – a riff on a banoffee pie.

Love tequila and mezcal? Alegre Bar and Dining has more than 150 bottles of the stuff, including hard-to-find tipples, if you feel like a smoky drink. Cocktails are bright, fresh and fruity, like the Mi Casa Es Su Casa made with Aguas Mansas espadin mezcal, organic agave, freshly squeezed lime juice and passionfruit.

We really dig the Tulum-inspired space, which features sandstone walls, lots of lush greenery and cacti, open flames, curves and traditional Mexican ornaments.

Come down from Friday through the weekend and enjoy the resident DJs playing feel-good beats. And if you love a bottomless brunch (who doesn’t?), Alegre has a bottomless lunch option for $99 per person, which includes free-flowing Spritzes, wine, beer, and yum share-style plates.

