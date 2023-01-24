Time Out says

In a big boon for the vegan dining scene in Sydney, plant-based cuisine powerhouse Shannon Martinez is now in charge of Alibi

Alibi Bar & Dining has officially reopened its doors, with a refreshed look, feel and, best of all, Shannon Martinez – the plant-cuisine expert behind two of Australia’s most renowned plant-based restaurants, Smith & Daughters and Lona Misa (both in Melbourne). This is her first Sydney project.

Martinez has introduced a new plant-based Mediterranean-inspired menu that draws on her Spanish heritage, to be implemented by executive chef Jiwon Do (formerly of Hippopotamus Restaurant & Bar in Wellington).

Think a traditional Spanish tortilla with aioli (made sans eggs), a cacio e pepe, and also Padrón and parmesan croquettes, made without dairy, and a beef carpaccio made without meat. Those who’ve enjoyed Martinez’s cuisine before will be stoked to see her renowned plant-based labneh, yoghurts and cheeses on the Alibi menu.

Martinez will be joined by renowned mixologist Andrea Gualdi, Ovolo’s director of food and beverage. He’s curated a fresh and sustainable drinks menu inspired by the Mediterranean (there are ‘Welcome to Capri’ and ‘Date Night in Cannes’ cocktails, for instance, as well as some great booze-free cocktails).

The interiors are also new, with an ‘indoor-alfresco’ theme. The enchanting glasshouse structure brings the outdoors into an indoor environment, with lush greenery, rattan furniture, and mosaics.

Read on for our original four-star review of the restaurant (2018).

*****

Vegan cheese. It’s one of the many oxymoronic snack stars on the menu at Alibi, the new, wholly veggie bar and restaurant in Woolloomooloo. You’ll find it inside the Ovolo Hotel – and it’s a brave move for a boutique hotel to make its food and beverage offering nut-and-plant-based (or perhaps an indication of how far we’ve come). Whether you’re totally animal-free, lactose intolerant, gluten sensitive or just down to try something different, this platter is creative and moreish. In place of the usual fromage slices you’ll find a trio of cashew-based cheeses – a cheddar, blue and truffle. While each has a similar pastelike texture that doesn’t quite mimic its oozy dairy counterpart, the truffle number is a standout, with earthy notes shining through.

These cheeses – as well as the ‘cream’ and ‘ricotta’– are made in-house at Alibi. The menu was devised by Californian chef Matthew Kenney, who has been on the meat-free bandwagon for well over 15 years and has his own vegan culinary institute, alongside restaurants in New York, LA, London and Miami.

What’s on the plate isn’t just trend-driven, but thoughtful, fun and interesting. A cold cacio e pepe uses not spaghetti but chewy kelp noodles coated in a creamy, peppery almond sauce; while handheld tacos use smoky pulled mushrooms, a bright, herb-fuelled salsa and a pepita-blended cream to nail the handheld Mexican staple. The steamed bun is the only thing that doesn’t quite hit the mark – it’s stodgier than the usually light and fluffy bao buns (which are usually vegan anyway). Each cuddles a juicy oyster mushroom, and is seasoned with a light acidic hoisin.

Many of the mouthfuls here lead you on a similar internal dialogue – ‘This is strange, but familiar’… But once you arrive at the realisation that many of these dishes are flavour packed and adventurous, you’ll stop comparing it to what you know. Your surrounds are also precisely designed – there are peachy pink tables that provide the perfect canvas for the ultimate top-down table-spread shot; custom designed ceramic plates; and tiny mixed media sculptures from local artist Kendal Murray.

Each cocktail is a mini-spectacle in itself. The Stranded comes served in a long glass tube atop of a miniature beach diorama, replete with sand and tropical flowers; while the mint- and chocolate-infused Enchanted Forest comes with a crisp chocolate shell on top which is chilled by a dazzling pour of dry ice from your waitress. Each of these fanciful spectacles borders on OTT, but delivers on the flavour front once the liquid nitrogen settles. Service is also on point and refreshingly honest: “Some people love it, others hate it!” is the straight-shooting brief we get before ordering the Beetroot Beatbox cocktail. Luckily, we’re in the former camp – the earthy beetroot is balanced out by spicy rum and bittersweet dark chocolate notes – resulting in a just sweet, vegetal vision.

If you come in with an open mind and some cash to spare (cocktails go up to $28 and small bites are minimum $20 a dish) Alibi will be a really fun time. And if you’re a plant-based eater it will be a next-level experience, delivering tastes, textures and experiences you may have missed while living your best #plantbased life.

This review was written in 2018.

Want more? Check out our guide to Sydney's best vegan restaurants.