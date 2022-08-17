Drink in stunning harbour views and a piece of history at this Campbell's Cove Chinese fine-diner

Time Out says

The beautifully preserved Campbell's Cove in the Rocks has a new kid on the block: contemporary Asian premium dining experience, Luna Lu, joining fellow newcomers Ploos and Bay Nine Omakase, at the waterfront dining destination.

Heading up the kitchen is chef Lucas Doan (Mr Wong) who has created a menu inspired by the flavours and favourite dishes of his own Chinese and Vietnamese heritage. The star of Doan’s show is a marble 9 Black Opal striploin with grilled asparagus, and cold-smoked soy and wasabi relish. High-quality Australian ingredients abound on the menu, with oysters from Merimbula, Mooloolaba swordfish, Queensland Moreton Bay bugs, and beef from the Ranger Valley.

No Chinese-inspired restaurant would be complete without a live lobster tank, and Luna Lu's takes pride of place right in front of the kitchen. Tankmates of Shark Bay green abalone make good company, made even better after being braised in Japanese sake with white

seaweed and dashi. Truffle and shiitake spring rolls are a must alongside vibrant pink beetroot and seafood fried rice, the only thing more eye-catching than those spectacular harbour views. Sydney, you little stunner.

If you really want to live that luxe life, check out the private dining room, that's fully curtained if you don't want to deal with the riff-raff while you enjoy your meal.

