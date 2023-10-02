A hot summertime pop-up has opened at Balmoral slinging crowd-pleasing Italian plates and refreshing cocktails

Time Out says

Stroll on over to Eddy’s, a relaxed, Italian-style eatery by the Bathers’ Pavilion team, located right across from the beach. Come for hand-made pastas, gelato and thirst-quenching Spritzes, served with a side of salty air. Sandy feet optional.

A summertime pop-up, Eddy’s is open from now until January for brekkie, lunch, dinner and takeaway. Head chef Dan Webb (ex Ash St Cellar, Banco Manly), alongside Bathers’ Bistro executive chef Perry Hill (ex the Boathouse on Blackwattle Bay, Botanica Vaucluse), have created a crowd-pleasing menu. After your morning swim, you can head there for ricotta hotcakes with blueberry and maple, or a frittata tart with prosciutto and salsa rossa (made from tomatoes and red capsicum).

Visiting at lunch or dinner time? We like the sounds of prosciutto and melon; fresh tomato with mozzarella and pesto; and mafaldine with swordfish, tomato and chilli. Finish with traditional tiramisu and gelato for dessert. Pair your meal with refreshing Spritzes, vino and cocktails. Roman-style pizza by the slice, cones of fried calamari, loaded fresh sangas and, importantly, choc tops, are available for those on the go.

Jess Shirvington, co-owner and managing director of Bathers' Pavilion said: “We wanted to create a fun, new local go-to for the whole family to enjoy over the warmer months. Eddy’s is all about delicious, easy and price-friendly food and drinks. It’s a little bit enoteca meets milk-bar, a little bit aperitivo meets sandy feet and wet bums.”

And while Down Under isn’t exactly the Amalfi, we reckon a swim at Balmoral Beach followed by a bite and drink at Eddy’s is pretty much as good as it gets.

