Set to open early 2024, Merivale’s new Bridge Street restaurant will be like Totti’s, but with a Tokyo spin

Ending the year on a good note, Sydney hospitality giant Merivale (Fred's, Mr Wong, Totti's) has today announced the opening of their latest restaurant – set to swing open its doors in early 2024 – called Good Luck Restaurant Lounge.

Headed up by Totti’s executive chef and former Pinbone gun Mike Eggert, Good Luck Restaurant Lounge will be serving up Totti’s-inspired dishes with a Tokyo spin. It’s a concept three years in the making and one inspired by Eggert’s former pop-up, Good Luck Pinbone. Think Italian numbers, but with an added splash of soy, dashi, vinegar, fresh herbs, citrus and chilli. Intrigued and looking forward to it? Same.

“Pinbone leaned into a mix of Italian and Chinese cuisine, but Good Luck takes more inspiration from Tokyo,” says Eggert.

The restaurant will be located in a hidden basement in the historic Burns Philp and Co building on Bridge Street in Sydney’s CBD. Merivale CEO Justin Hemmes wants it to feel like you’ve walked into a time capsule and stepped into a wild 1970s Tokyo underground scene. There’ll be two wine rooms, private and semi-private dining rooms, large fish tanks with seafood, and a bar.

“It’s going to be a fun vibe, maybe a bit wild but not stuffy or elitist. It’s got that feeling where you know you’ll lose track of time...it’s just great food with a side of party,” Eggert adds.

Great food and a side of party? You don’t need to ask us twice.

