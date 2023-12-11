Sydney
Good Luck Restaurant Lounge

  • Restaurants
  • Sydney
  1. The dining room Good Luck Restaurant Lounge
    Photograph: Supplied
  2. The dining room Good Luck Restaurant Lounge
    Photograph: Supplied
  3. Chef Mike Eggert smiling
    Photograph: Steven Woodburn
  4. The dining room Good Luck Restaurant Lounge
    Photograph: Supplied
Time Out says

Set to open early 2024, Merivale’s new Bridge Street restaurant will be like Totti’s, but with a Tokyo spin

Ending the year on a good note, Sydney hospitality giant Merivale (Fred's, Mr Wong, Totti's) has today announced the opening of their latest restaurant – set to swing open its doors in early 2024 – called Good Luck Restaurant Lounge.

Headed up by Totti’s executive chef and former Pinbone gun Mike Eggert, Good Luck Restaurant Lounge will be serving up Totti’s-inspired dishes with a Tokyo spin. It’s a concept three years in the making and one inspired by Eggert’s former pop-up, Good Luck Pinbone. Think Italian numbers, but with an added splash of soy, dashi, vinegar, fresh herbs, citrus and chilli. Intrigued and looking forward to it? Same.

“Pinbone leaned into a mix of Italian and Chinese cuisine, but Good Luck takes more inspiration from Tokyo,” says Eggert.

The restaurant will be located in a hidden basement in the historic Burns Philp and Co building on Bridge Street in Sydney’s CBD. Merivale CEO Justin Hemmes wants it to feel like you’ve walked into a time capsule and stepped into a wild 1970s Tokyo underground scene. There’ll be two wine rooms, private and semi-private dining rooms, large fish tanks with seafood, and a bar.

“It’s going to be a fun vibe, maybe a bit wild but not stuffy or elitist. It’s got that feeling where you know you’ll lose track of time...it’s just great food with a side of party,” Eggert adds.

Great food and a side of party? You don’t need to ask us twice.

RECOMMENDED:

The best new restaurants in Sydney right now

Check out the top happy hours in the city

We've rounded up our favourite happy hours in Sydney

Avril Treasure
Written by
Avril Treasure

Details

Address:
11 Bridge St
Sydney
2000
Contact:
View Website
