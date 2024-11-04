Subscribe
  1. The dining room at Chiosco by Ormeggio
    Photograph: Supplied/Chiosco by Ormeggio
  2. A dish at Chiosco by Ormeggio
    Photograph: Supplied/Chiosco by Ormeggio
  3. Trout crudo at Chiosco by Ormeggio
    Photograph: Avril Treasure for Time Out Sydney
  4. Diners at Chiosco by Ormeggio
    Photograph: Supplied/Chiosco by Ormeggio
  5. Pasta at Chiosco by Ormeggio
    Photograph: Supplied/Chiosco by Ormeggio
  • Restaurants
  • price 2 of 4
  • Mosman

Chiosco by Ormeggio

An easy-breezy diner right on the water, Chiosco by Ormeggio has been serving classic Italian hits for a decade now – and it’s still well worth its (sea) salt

Avril Treasure
Written by Avril Treasure
Food & Drink Editor, Time Out Sydney
Time Out says

There’s lots of things to love about Chiosco by Ormeggio, the casual sibling found right next door to the award-winning Ormeggio. The first and obvious one is the views – the Italian restaurant is literally right on the water at The Spit (you need to walk through d’Albora Marina to reach it). And those shiny, nearly-as-good-as-a-holiday harbour vistas also don’t come with the usual Sydney waterfront price tag. In fact, there’s a good-value six-course set menu for $79 per person, which we will be back for. Then there’s the food cooked by chefs that belong to the Ormeggio team, so they’re fluent in Italian flavours.

Take the mozzarella salad, which comes with heirloom tomatoes, sweet rockmelon and torn basil; or the fresh ocean trout with zesty citrus segments, fennel and pink pepper; and fried calamari with lemon mayonnaise. Planes, shmanes – these plates will take you from Mosman to Capri in just a few blissful mouthfuls.

You’ll have to order Chiosco’s signature vitello tonnato, which comes with thinly sliced rosy veal underneath a creamy and salty tuna sauce and crisp fried capers. Throw in a bowl or two of al dente pasta, or perhaps grilled prawns or bistecca with rosemary oil, and a bottle of a crisp white and that’s lunch done well.

We also love that Chiosco is the kind of place you can go to with swimmers underneath your shorts, where service comes with a big smile and lots of “ciao!”s and you really do forget about the time. And, it’s BYO (plus corkage).

If it’s been a while between visits - or if you’ve never been before - add Chiosco by Ormeggio to your summertime hit list. It’s bellissimo. 

Details

Address
The Jetty, d'Albora Marinas, the Spit
Mosman
Sydney
2088
Opening hours:
Daily 11.30am-late
