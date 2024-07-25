Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
  1. A pizza at Martina
    Photogrph: Zi Chen
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. The inside of Martina
    Photograph: Zi Chen
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. A pasta dish at Martina
    Photograph: Zi Chen
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. Three bowls of pasta at Martina
    Photograph: Zi Chen
    PreviousNext
    /4
  • Restaurants | Italian
  • Rose Bay

Martina

Rose Bay has new cheery Italian waterfront diner – and if you come on Saturday, you can enjoy all-you-can-eat Roman-style pizza and pasta for $33 per person

Avril Treasure
Written by Avril Treasure
Advertising

Time Out says

Say ciao to Martina, Rose Bay’s waterfront Italian diner with Roman-style pizzas, fresh pastas and a coastal breeze. The sibling to Rushcutters Bay’s Marta, Martina is by Italian-born restaurateur Flavio Carnevale, who is drawing on his heritage and love of Rome at his buffalo mozzarella- and Aperol-coloured spot.

On the weekends, Martina swings open its doors from 8am, welcoming guests all day and night. Stop by for great coffee and fresh pastries – including the signature maritozzi, Rome’s much-loved brioche bun filled with whipped cream – and buttery scrambled eggs on toast. Come lunch and dinner time, it’s all about the pasta and Roman-style pizza. There’s a Margherita, of course, with a puffy and charred crust and a bright, San Marzano tomato base. Elsewhere, there’s the Norcina, which features smoked mozzarella, fresh tomato and spicy salami; and the giallo rossa, which lives up to its yellow-red name with a saffron and cream base, roasted cherry tomatoes, smoked ham and mozzarella.

Feel like pasta? Choose from the spaghetti alla carbonara with egg, pecorino and guanciale; the creste gamberi e vodka with fresh prawns in a creamy tomato and vodka sauce; or the bombolotti with a rich beef ragu.

Note this down: Martina is offering all-you-can-eat pizza and pasta for $33 per person on Saturdays throughout winter. While the menu will rotate, you can count on it being freshly made and yum. The offer is based on a one-hour booking from noon to 3pm.

While exposed brick walls, white tablecloths and alfresco seating may channel a charming Roman osteria, Rose Bay’s glistening blue water is all Sydney.

So: are you free next Saturday?

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, food & drink inspo and activity ideas, straight to your inbox.

RECOMMENDED READS:

These are the best Italian restaurants in Sydney right now.

Check out the top pizza joints in town here.

Get around the coolest new restaurants in Sydney here.

Details

Address
51-55 O'Sullivan Rd
Rose Bay
Sydney
2029
Opening hours:
Mon-Fri 5-9pm; Sat-Sun 8am-3pm; 5-9pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.