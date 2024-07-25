Say ciao to Martina, Rose Bay’s waterfront Italian diner with Roman-style pizzas, fresh pastas and a coastal breeze. The sibling to Rushcutters Bay’s Marta, Martina is by Italian-born restaurateur Flavio Carnevale, who is drawing on his heritage and love of Rome at his buffalo mozzarella- and Aperol-coloured spot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martina Rose Bay (@martinarosebay)

On the weekends, Martina swings open its doors from 8am, welcoming guests all day and night. Stop by for great coffee and fresh pastries – including the signature maritozzi, Rome’s much-loved brioche bun filled with whipped cream – and buttery scrambled eggs on toast. Come lunch and dinner time, it’s all about the pasta and Roman-style pizza. There’s a Margherita, of course, with a puffy and charred crust and a bright, San Marzano tomato base. Elsewhere, there’s the Norcina, which features smoked mozzarella, fresh tomato and spicy salami; and the giallo rossa, which lives up to its yellow-red name with a saffron and cream base, roasted cherry tomatoes, smoked ham and mozzarella.

Feel like pasta? Choose from the spaghetti alla carbonara with egg, pecorino and guanciale; the creste gamberi e vodka with fresh prawns in a creamy tomato and vodka sauce; or the bombolotti with a rich beef ragu.

Note this down: Martina is offering all-you-can-eat pizza and pasta for $33 per person on Saturdays throughout winter. While the menu will rotate, you can count on it being freshly made and yum. The offer is based on a one-hour booking from noon to 3pm.

While exposed brick walls, white tablecloths and alfresco seating may channel a charming Roman osteria, Rose Bay’s glistening blue water is all Sydney.

So: are you free next Saturday?

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, food & drink inspo and activity ideas, straight to your inbox.

RECOMMENDED READS: