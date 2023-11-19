Time Out says

There are loads of great eateries to choose from on Merivale Mile (aka, ‘the Ivy Precinct’ on George Street in the city). Though if you’re seeking out delicious South-East Asian flavours, we reckon MuMu should be your go-to.

MuMu is the sister restaurant of Dan Hong's famous Potts Point innovator Ms G's, and the dishes are inspired by the journeys of Hong – as well as Justin Hemmes and MuMu head chef Oliver Hua (formerly Est, Mr Wong and Queen Chow Enmore) – through Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Vietnam.

The restaurant is colourful – big, bold, poppy colours are used throughout the large venue. And as the food arrives on your table, you're pratically eating the rainbow. The flavours are fun and punchy, and that vibe extends to the atmosphere of the place. As well as the brightly coloured décor, we also love the banging tunes and playful cocktail list – and the fact the place is open until 2am from Thursday to Saturday night.

It’s a place to get social, so the food is designed to share. Order some of Hong’s favourites: a selection of sambal with krupuk; the wok-fried king prawns with fish sauce and brown butter; and the Cambodian fried chicken – plus a bunch of drinks (Yuzu Slushee, anyone?). If you settle in for the evening, you might even find yourself getting up for a dance.

One of our favourite things about MuMu is their incredibly good-value banquet menus. If you’re dining at lunch on a weekday, you can tuck into an absolute feast for just $65, which will get you seven delicious dishes including snapper with a spicy coconut dressing, tomato, dill, curry leaf and sea grapes; lamb samosas; crispy chicken with a tamarind glaze; Asian leaves and more.

For lunch or dinner there are also $90 and $150 banquet menus that will cater to every taste and appetite. You’ll leave – most likely late – feeling happy and most definitely not hungry.

