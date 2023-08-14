Time Out says

A charming new taqueria and bar is opening on Glebe Point Road peddling small-batch mezcal from Oaxaca and dishes by a Michelin-trained chef

Say hola to Nu’u by Nativo, an authentic 60-seat Mexican taqueria and mezcal bar that’s opening this Friday in Glebe. Nu’u is the second Sydney venue for Michelin-trained chef Manuel Diaz (ex Bar Patrón, Santa Catarina and La Chevre d'Or in France) and partner Diana Farrera – it'll be the next addition to their colourful Pyrmont joint, Nativo.

The name Nu’u (pronounced nu) means ground, and it comes from the Mixtec, an indigenous group from the state of Oaxaca in Southern Mexico, where Diaz and Ferrera are both from.

Tex Mex this ain’t. Nu’u by Nativo’s menu pays homage to the indigenous cultures and cuisines found across the charming and vibrant state of Oaxaca. Here, Diaz will be incorporating many traditional cooking techniques used in Mexico, such as metate, which is grinding on stone, and slow cooking in green clay pots brought over from Oaxaca.

The opening menu features 18 dishes with big, bold and bright flavours. Numbers include cured prawn with salmon, snapper, heirloom tomato and compressed cucumber; crispy pork belly with cured mole, grilled drunk peaches and mezcal molasses; and grilled octopus on chintextle paste (a Mexican smoked chilli paste) with huitlacoche (corn mushroom) and tostada.

Ferra has crafted the drinks menu to highlight small-batch mezcal from Oaxaca, where the liquor originated from (having visited Oaxaca myself and taste tested a few, when it comes to spirits, mezcal is as good as it gets). Signature cocktails – which are named after famous women from Oaxaca – will showcase mezcal in all its glory, with floral, herbal, citrus, sweet notes.

Nu’u by Nativo is housed in a two-storey Victorian terrace on Glebe Point Road. Hand-crafted trinkets, wood-carved figures, red clay sculptures and beautiful weaving wares all made by indigenous artists feature in the earthy space. There's only one thing left to do: Dos mezcal, por favor.

