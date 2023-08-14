Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Nu’u by Nativo

  • Restaurants
  • Glebe
  1. The dining room at Nu’u by Nativo
    Photograph: Nick de Lorenzo
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. Mexican food at Nu’u by Nativo
    Photograph: Nick de Lorenzo
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. Manuel Diaz and Diana Farrera
    Photograph: Nick de Lorenzo
    PreviousNext
    /3
Advertising

Time Out says

A charming new taqueria and bar is opening on Glebe Point Road peddling small-batch mezcal from Oaxaca and dishes by a Michelin-trained chef

Say hola to Nu’u by Nativo, an authentic 60-seat Mexican taqueria and mezcal bar that’s opening this Friday in Glebe. Nu’u is the second Sydney venue for Michelin-trained chef Manuel Diaz (ex Bar Patrón, Santa Catarina and La Chevre d'Or in France) and partner Diana Farrera – it'll be the next addition to their colourful Pyrmont joint, Nativo.

The name Nu’u (pronounced nu) means ground, and it comes from the Mixtec, an indigenous group from the state of Oaxaca in Southern Mexico, where Diaz and Ferrera are both from.

Tex Mex this ain’t. Nu’u by Nativo’s menu pays homage to the indigenous cultures and cuisines found across the charming and vibrant state of Oaxaca. Here, Diaz will be incorporating many traditional cooking techniques used in Mexico, such as metate, which is grinding on stone, and slow cooking in green clay pots brought over from Oaxaca.

The opening menu features 18 dishes with big, bold and bright flavours. Numbers include cured prawn with salmon, snapper, heirloom tomato and compressed cucumber; crispy pork belly with cured mole, grilled drunk peaches and mezcal molasses; and grilled octopus on chintextle paste (a Mexican smoked chilli paste) with huitlacoche (corn mushroom) and tostada.

Ferra has crafted the drinks menu to highlight small-batch mezcal from Oaxaca, where the liquor originated from (having visited Oaxaca myself and taste tested a few, when it comes to spirits, mezcal is as good as it gets). Signature cocktails – which are named after famous women from Oaxaca – will showcase mezcal in all its glory, with floral, herbal, citrus, sweet notes.

Nu’u by Nativo is housed in a two-storey Victorian terrace on Glebe Point Road. Hand-crafted trinkets, wood-carved figures, red clay sculptures and beautiful weaving wares all made by indigenous artists feature in the earthy space. There's only one thing left to do: Dos mezcal, por favor.

RECOMMENDED:

The Maybe Sammy crew have opened a colourful new Mexican bar and restaurant with a karaoke room, fresh lime Margaritas and tasty snacks

These are the best Mexican restaurants in Sydney

Thirsty? Check out our guide to the top bars in Sydney

Avril Treasure
Written by
Avril Treasure

Details

Address:
29 Glebe Point Rd
Glebe
Sydney
2037
Contact:
View Website
Opening hours:
Tue-Thu 5-10pm; Fri-Sat noon-late; Sun noon-4pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.