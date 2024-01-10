This hip laneway café by Room Ten wins the brunch game with chilli scrambled eggs and sourdough pancakes

Time Out says

Judging by the weekend crowds in Llankelly Place, you’d think there’s a celebrity in town. In reality, it’s just the local line-up for a seat at Piña, Room Ten’s hipster sister café. There’s generally a full house by 8am, and while you could wait more than an hour for a table at brunch o’clock on Saturday, it’s well worth it.

The general rule of thumb on Piña’s all-day menu is that it serves breakfast and lunch classics with a touch of class. So, instead of scrambled eggs, you get super fluffy, chilli oil-infused scrambled eggs on an extra thick slab of toast. Piña’s side game is strong, and mixing and matching sides is all part of the fun. The spicy corn ribs, charred cabbage and salty hash browns are a vegetarian combo of legends, while the smoked ocean trout and wagyu pastrami really round out the dish.



Potts Point legends can’t go past Piña’s chicken sandwich, which also comes bunless with pickled carrot, cucumber, soy mayonnaise and chilli oil. The cafés OG brussel sprout, kale and freekeh salad is another lunchtime favourite, with all the green stuff and crunchy bits, plus an addictive lime dressing.

Save room for Piña’s signature sourdough pancake, which comes savoury with bacon or sweet with berries and maple syrup. It’s worth filling your cup too. There’s Mecca coffee, R10’s almond cold brews and super iced teas, along with coffee milkshakes, bubble iced mochas and Pina Colada shakes.

If you can’t be bothered to wait, then just leap across the laneway to Room Ten for a stocky sando or super healthful salad bowl.

RECOMMENDED: