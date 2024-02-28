Sydney
Sails on Lavender Bay

  • Restaurants
  • McMahons Point
  • price 2 of 4
  1. The dining room at Sails on Lavender Bay
    Photograph: Jacqui Turk
  2. Dining room at Sails on Lavender Bay
    Photograph: Jacqui Turk
  3. A few dishes at Sails on Lavender Bay
    Photograph: Jacqui Turk
  4. Green chairs at Sails on Lavender Bay
    Photograph: Jacqui Turk
  5. Dining room at Sails on Lavender Bay
    Photograph: Jacqui Turk
  6. Food at Sails on Lavender Bay
    Photograph: Jacqui Turk
Time Out says

Sydney dining institution Sails on Lavender Bay has had a French Riviera-inspired glow-up, now with a joyous dining room worthy of those grid-worthy views

Located right on the Lavender Bay foreshore, the harbourside Sails on Lavender Bay restaurant has been offering guests grid-worthy views of the Harbour Bridge and glittering harbour for more than 40 years. Now, after a massive French Riviera-inspired glow-up, the Sydney dining institution has reopened, and we’ve got to say, she’s looking schmick.

The fine diner is owned by Sydney Restaurant Group –  the team behind Ormeggio at The Spit, Aqua Dining and Ripples Chowder Bay. Director Perry Drakopoulos, alongside Larissa Leigh Interiors, are behind the gorgeous fit out. Think: a joyous clash of textures, prints and colours, stylish furniture and elegant touches, resulting in a coastal European look.

The food menu, overseen by head chef Saro Derderyan, has also had an overhaul, while staying true to its ethos of using local and seasonal produce to create modern Aussie dishes, spotlighting fresh seafood. Standouts include charred Fremantle octopus with caramel, almond cream and pickled currants; Jack’s Creek beef tartare with miso, salted egg yolk, green onion and pommes allumettes (matchstick fries); and Moreton Bay bug spaghettini with XO shellfish emulsion and Thai basil oil.

The wine list, which has been pulled together by sommelier, Iain Wood, has a focus on aromatic and textural whites to pair with the seafood-focused menu.

Sydney Restaurant Group founder Bill Drakopoulos says: “While our regular guests can continue to enjoy the same exceptional food and service that they have known for the past four decades, we eagerly anticipate introducing our harbourside gem to a fresh audience.”

When the sun is shining, few things beat dining right on the water in Sydney. We know where we’d like to head to next.

RECOMMENDED READS:

These are the best waterfront restaurants in Sydney.

Check out our guide to the finest diners in town here.

Avril Treasure
Written by
Avril Treasure

Details

Address:
2 Henry Lawson Ave
McMahons Point
Sydney
2060
Contact:
View Website
02 9955 5998
Opening hours:
Mon-Fri noon-2.30pm, 6-9pm; Sat-Sun noon-3pm, 6-9pm
