Café by day, (banging) curry house by night, Sketch is one of Manly’s gems

Locals know Sketch Manly well. That’s because for close to eight years they’ve been hitting up 19 Pittwater Road for their morning coffee and spiced eggs, and swinging back at night for craft beer, natural wines and seriously good curries. Think: slow-cooked brisket curry with garlic, ginger, tomato and fresh spinach; a rich, complex and not-too-sweet butter chicken curry; and marinated eggplant with turmeric tomato masala. The confit garlic roti is bang on, too. With more than 25 craft beers on the menu – including sours, dark ales, IPAs and lagers —plus lo-fi vino, Sketch’s drinks menu is also impressive.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SKETCH MANLY / Manly's Best Coffee & Curry (@sketchmanly)

Part café, part bar and part curry house, Sketch Manly is a family-owned and operated spot, with chef Sukh drawing on her heritage to bring the menu to life. Her son Kabir (Leo) handles the front of house and operations, creating a cheerful and tasty neighbourhood diner.

“Sketch Manly is a space for the community – whether you’re here for a morning coffee, our bottle share, or to sip on some lo-fi wines, we want every experience to feel personal and memorable,” says Kabir.

Weekly specials that you should get around include: Monday BYO Wine Night, where you can enjoy your favourite wine alongside butter chicken; Tins & Taps Tuesdays, offering $10 craft beers all night long; and Bottle Share Wednesday, where the team opens a new bottle for guests to sample, so you can try something new.

If you’re craving Indian next time you’re in the 2095 ’hood – and let’s face it, that could be every night – give Sketch a go. And if you’re already a fan, well, you know what’s up.

