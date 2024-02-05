Time Out says

Whatever your thoughts are on hotel restaurants, you can leave them at the park, because this flash Sydney spot in the Sheraton is anything but common

Sydney’s hotel scene just got a little more delicious, with the launch of woodfire grill and bar Sydney Common, now open in the Sheraton Grand Sydney Hyde Park. Backdropped by lush views of the verdant park, the elegant space is headed up by head chef Jamie Robertson, who spent time on the pans at top Sydney spots The Bridge Room and Ester. Prior to the opening, Robertson was mentored by one of Australia’s most talented chefs, Martin Benn, who was behind the accolade-collecting Sepia to curate the woodfired menu. In short: Whatever your thoughts are on hotel restaurants, you can leave them at the park, because Robertson's menu is anything but beige.

Here, seasonality and local produce is key, with the menu filled with Baker Bleu bread, LP's Quality Meats charcuterie, CopperTree Farm butter, Aquna Murray cod, and beef from Ranger’s Valley and Blackmore Wagyu.

Grilled and caramelised scallops are drizzled with a punchy ’nduja and sesame vinaigrette; heirloom tomatoes transform into a bright jelly paired with tuna sashimi, buffalo yoghurt and basil oil; and a grilled pork rib chop is glazed in a smoked maple barbecue sauce.

Other stand-outs on the menu include whole-roasted flounder with a garlic and chilli butter and charred lemon; chargrilled Romano beans with a paprika egg sauce and roasted buckwheat tea; and a whopping 800g Hereford grass-fed and dry-aged rib eye, served with a smoked fat vinaigrette and anchovy butter. End on the right note with a lemon tart with coconut chantilly, roasted nectarine Melba and cultured cream.

Benn said: “It has been a real privilege to be able to spend time mentoring Jamie over the last few months, working closely with him on the direction and menu of Sydney Common, and connecting him with growers and producers to source local Australian produce working seasonally.”

The multifaceted space – luminous thanks to the design work of Mitchell & Eades – includes a Champagne bar, a dining room and a private space for special events. Sommelier Sebastian Brogren’s drinks menu encapsulates a 260-strong wine list, Martinis and Champagne. Start off with a glass of bubbles and go to town.

Common? We’d say it’s anything but.

