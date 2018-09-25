The best all-you-can-eat buffets and restaurants in Sydney
Sydney is a town with a prodigious appetite, and nothing gets our attention like the promise of allowing our stomachs to dictate when we're full, instead of our wallets. There's been a massive uptick in recent months of all-you-can-eat offers, feasting specials, and interest in buffets, so we've rounded up the ones that are striking the right balance between flavour and value.
Bottomless Vegan Brunch at Untied
Sydney is loving the concept of the bottomless brunch so much that Untied Rooftop in Barangaroo is upping the ante and making their spring offering a six-course brunch with bottomless vegan cocktails and wine (within RSA limits, we're all adults here). The brunch will have two sittings every Sunday so you can feast on palm heart croquettes, corn fritters, walnut tacos, tofu and eggplant shakshuka, and a jackfruit burrito. Brunch dessert will be fried banana rolls with ice-cream and caramel sauce.
House of Crabs' Endless Bags
Cleveland Street’s very own crustacean shack is dishing out the final Endless Bags event for 2018, meaning it's the last chance for you see exactly how much you can eat in this seafood deep dive. Just $100 will nab you two hours of all-you-can-eat bags of Southern style crab boils (including mud crab and spanner crab) plus prawns and mussels. All you need to do is choose your saucy crab seasoning: marinara, Cajun, lemon pepper, Singaporean or Creole butter.
Unlimited Dumpling Feast at Old Town Hong Kong
Crack out your fanciest stretchy pants because Old Town Hong Kong are giving you another chance to enjoy all you can eat dumplings on every Saturday in October. Yes, you read that correctly, you have 90 minutes to devour as many hot pockets of joy as possible. Test your love of dim sum down by the water at Barangaroo at two sessions each Saturday. The first is a lunch from 12.30 until 2pm; the second is an early dinner slot from 5.30pm until 7pm.
Amour Frites at the Morrison Bar and Oyster Room
At this inner city oyster house they are fully embracing a little Parisian indulgence with a Tuesday night special called Amour Frites. For lunch and dinner you can order a sirloin minute steak, served with bistro butter and bottomless shoestring fries.
Endless Antipasto Platters
Sure, some people might wish for a never ending packet of Tim Tams, but if you ask us those people are limiting themselves. Why have a never ending supply of only one thing, when you can have an antipasto board that is refilled for you three times. This is the Thursday night special at Fratelli Fresh. All you need to do is roll up after 5pm, lay down $20 per person (for a maximum of 10 people) and an enjoy a snack parade that includes cured meats, gorgonzola, olives, semi-dried tomatoes, bruschetta and focaccia.
Boodle Fight at Sizzling Filo
No cutlery. No plates. Just one long table piled with food. This, my friends, is a boodle fight. It’s how the Filipino military used to eat in an army mess hall. Today’s boodle fights have evolved into more of a communal feast for family and friends. Sizzling Fillo has ten different banquets to choose from, so it’s worth rounding up at least three of your mates who won’t freak out about eating with their fingers. Pre-book at least three days in advance.
World Taco Day at the Royal
World Taco Day apparently falls on Thursday October 4 and to celebrate the Royal will be hosting a fiesta with all you can eat tacos. Yep, you read right – the Paddo pub will be dishing out endless tacos for just $30pp from 5pm in the Verandah bar. There are three types to choose from: chicken with green tomatillo salsa and pickled jalapenos; smoky pulled pork with cabbage slaw and pickled red onion; or grilled barramundi with red pepper salsa iceberg lettuce and chipotle mayo.
Nepali Breakfast at AD's Kitchen
There’s nothing like seeing a batch of freshly cooked puri coming straight out of the kitchen. Puffed up like UFOs, these hollow and soft deep fried breads have slightly crisp edges and a speckled golden brown surface. They cook them all morning long on weekends at AD’s Kitchen, one of the few places offering a traditional Nepali breakfast in Sydney. Pay $12 at the register and you’ll be provided with a plastic plate to load up as often as you like at the self-serve buffet.
