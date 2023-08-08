Sydney
Sushi at Sushi Makoto Train Sydney
Photograph: Cassandra Hannagan

The best sushi trains in Sydney

The next train to snack town is now arriving on platform one

Written by
Jessica Teas
You don’t need to top up your Opal for these trains. Kaiten-zushi (literal translation: rotation sushi, aka sushi trains) is a Japanese fast food trend that once looked to be just a blip on the Harajuku-obsessed radar of the 1990s. Instead, it grew roots in the Australian dining scene, as demand for fast, quality sushi continued to grow. And while there are some things that are ubiquitous across all track-based food delivery venues, there are also gems, if you know what to look for. All aboard!

The best sushi trains in Sydney

Sushi Makoto
Photograph: Cassandra Hannagan

1. Sushi Makoto

  • Restaurants
  • Japanese
  • Sydney

Best: All rounder

Sydney’s CBD might have the highest concentration of sushi trains in town, but quantity doesn’t equal quality. Choose wisely, starting with Haymarket’s OG Sushi Makoto. A recent facelift makes this place feel as fresh as its fish tastes (very). Ordering via tablet is a breeze, and drinks are delivered swiftly. The conveyor carries endless interesting options (sweet shrimp, surf clam (hokkigai) nigiri), absent from lesser sushi trains, alongside well prepared usual suspects like tobiko ships, salmon sashimi, tuna nigiri, and seaweed salad, prepped in the encircled kitchen area. You can expect a crammed counter during the lunch rush. Dishes range in price, with special dishes (think abalone-salad ships) occupying the more expensive plates. Flavours are clean and options are plentiful and authentic on a conveyor belt stacked with fresh dishes, so a delicious meal can be had in mere minutes.

Sushi Train Newtown
Photograph: Cassandra Hannagan

2. Sushi Train Newtown

  • Restaurants
  • Newtown

Best: of the Inner West

A queue of hungry punters snaking along the wall is a very good sign, and there’s always a wait (albeit a brief one) at this bustling, sunny outpost of the nationwide chain. It could be the display case of fresh fish causing the wait, or the lightning-fast stream of sushi, sashimi and nigiri plates fed onto the conveyor belt from pristine prep stations. The bonito nigiri special is so fresh it’s still warm from being seared by the butane torch by the time we pluck it off the carriage. Chefs churn out artful dishes like sushi-making machines, and it’s not just salmon ten ways for the gaijin either. The conveyor is crowded with maki (dragon and sunset rolls), neat six packs of simple rolls, ships (order the brilliant tobiko), nigiri (aim for the mini prawn katsu and grilled duck breast), sashimi and tempura. You’ll leave with a full belly, or if you’re legging it to the station you can whack your fave rolls into a takeaway tray for a sushi lunch on your lap.

Kokumai
Photograph: Supplied

3. Kokumai

  • Restaurants
  • Sydney

Best: Work lunch

Meaning black rice in Japanese, Kokumai has both omakase and sushi train options – so it’s great if you want to stroll by for a few plates and then head back to the office. Plus, there’s also poke bowls, nigiri, signature rolls – including fresh tuna with cucumber, tobiko, and Kokumai spicy sauce. You'll also find prawn tempura with cucumber, avo, tobiko and teriyaki sauce, and hot dishes incuding miso toothfish. Roll on over and check it out for yourself.

https://media.timeout.com/images/106018256/image.jpg
Avril Treasure
 Food & Drink Writer, Time Out Sydney
Hukuya
Photograph: Supplied

4. Hukuya

  • Restaurants
  • Eastwood

Best: Single diners

The best seat in the house at Hukya is at the sushi bar, a chance to watch the chefs behind the counter slicing sashimi with quiet precision and making little pillows of sushi rice with casual aplomb. This modest eatery is always buzzing, its proximity to the train station making it an easy dinner stop for local commuters. There’s a casual, friendly and relaxed vibe to the place, and the counter seating is perfect for single diners. Sushi and sashimi boats are closer to the $30 mark but you can still find a good selection of sushi options under like the inside-out California roll that’s rolled in bright orange tobiko flying fish roe, or the prawn tempura roll. 

Sushi Dan

5. Sushi Dan

  • Restaurants
  • Asian
  • Chatswood

Best: Mall eats

Chatswood has a rep for top sushi trains and this venue deserves a spot on the list. The conveyor belt carries dumplings and grilled salmon still warm from the kitchen. Rolls are tasty and neatly done in a consistent bite size. Salmon is on heavy rotation here, so the bench might not be deep but the volume of plates is high – grab the takoyaki (octopus balls) as they sail by. Consistent freshness, rapid refill rate, and a convenient setting make this place a great all-arounder. 

Want more?

The best Japanese restaurants in Sydney
Photograph: Anna Kucera

The best Japanese restaurants in Sydney

  • Restaurants
  • Japanese

Japanese food fits into the Sydney climate like soybeans fit into their little pods. And so it’s good that, thanks to all of the incredible Japanese chefs gracing our shores, we know how to do it right. From the sushi roll lunch-run to the full sashimi-laden dego, here’s where to do Japanese in Sydney.

