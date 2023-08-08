Best: of the Inner West

A queue of hungry punters snaking along the wall is a very good sign, and there’s always a wait (albeit a brief one) at this bustling, sunny outpost of the nationwide chain. It could be the display case of fresh fish causing the wait, or the lightning-fast stream of sushi, sashimi and nigiri plates fed onto the conveyor belt from pristine prep stations. The bonito nigiri special is so fresh it’s still warm from being seared by the butane torch by the time we pluck it off the carriage. Chefs churn out artful dishes like sushi-making machines, and it’s not just salmon ten ways for the gaijin either. The conveyor is crowded with maki (dragon and sunset rolls), neat six packs of simple rolls, ships (order the brilliant tobiko), nigiri (aim for the mini prawn katsu and grilled duck breast), sashimi and tempura. You’ll leave with a full belly, or if you’re legging it to the station you can whack your fave rolls into a takeaway tray for a sushi lunch on your lap.