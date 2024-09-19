The Rocks’ handsome underground steakhouse has reopened after four years – and it’s roaring to go

The Cut Bar & Grill, a subterranean steakhouse and wood-fired grill in The Rocks, has reopened with a fresh look and menu. Sydney hospitality group Hunter Street Hospitality – the team behind the award-winning Rockpool Bar & Grill, Sake and Spice Temple, among others – has swung open the historic doors of The Cut Bar & Grill, which has been closed for the past four years.

Located on Argyle Street, the heritage-listed underground space features a smart dining room with wooden and forest-green booth seating and large marble tables. There’s also a bar, perfect for an after-work snack and a The Cut’s Gibson (made with house-made Gibson mignonette and Oyster Shell Gin, served with a Sydney rock oyster) or an end-of-night Negroni.

Top chefs from Hunter Street Hospitality have collaborated to create The Cut’s opening menu, including Santiago Aristizabal (Rockpool Bar & Grill), Shimpei Hatanaka (Saké Restaurant and Bar) and Andy Evans (Spice Temple), with Johnny Murphy from Rockpool Bar & Grill Melbourne leading the kitchen as head chef.

Expect New York steakhouse classics on the menu, along with quality produce cooked over wood fire and, of course, top-notch steak. The Cut’s signature slow-cooked prime rib – sliced and served tableside – remains on the menu, alongside new additions. Highlights include devilled eggs with caviar, beef empanadas with The Cut’s hot sauce, and roasted scallops with kombu butter. Larger dishes feature John Dory with romesco sauce, Milly Hill lamb cutlets, and a pork chop with vadouvan butter (made with spices and garlic).

Hunter Street Hospitality’s CEO Frank Tucker is excited to be back, saying: “The Rocks is part of the DNA of Hunter St Hospitality, this is our home, and investing in our premium venues in the area is also future proofing the whole destination. We can’t wait to welcome people back into the doors of The Cut and showcase how we have elevated it.”

We’re pretty sure The Cut is going to be red-hot. Looking for an iron hit? You know where to head.

