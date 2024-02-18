Sydney
The Barrenjoey Boatshed

  • Restaurants
  • Palm Beach
Time Out says

Palm Beach’s The Boathouse has undergone a $7 million reno, transforming into a sleek diner called ‘The Joey’, and is now open and ready for the next chapter

The Barrenjoey Boatshed was originally built in 1947 to store and maintain boats in the local area. Over the years, it became an iconic Sydney destination, partly thanks to its idyllic waterfront location overlooking the Pittwater side of the Palm Beach peninsula, and partly due to its starring role on Home and Away. Most recently, the historic building was known as the relaxed coastal café, The Boathouse. Now, after being acquired by hospitality professionals Rob Domjen and publican Ben May – and undergoing a whopping $7 million rebuild and refurbishment – it’s reopened under its founding name, The Barrenjoey Boatshed. Though, everyone’s calling it ‘The Joey’.

And while The Joey’s million-dollar views are the same, don’t come expecting a similar beachy vibe to its predecessor. Here, the fit out is more refined, grown-up and polished, with leather banquettes, mid-century-style chairs, oak tables and splashes of greens and blues. Think less Alf Stewart and more Vogue Living. Cya scones, hello lobster frites.

From the outside, you’ll be met with a navy exterior and lush garden before walking on through to the Dining Room & Bar. The seafood-focused menu includes all of your favourite ocean hits: Sydney rock oysters; tiger prawns on ice; and kingfish crudo dressed in cucumber and dill. Plus, you can get your hands on stracciatella with watermelon, mint, and heirloom tomatoes; market fish with tarragon butter; garlic butter lobster frites; and a scotch fillet with a peppercorn and brandy sauce and duck fat potatoes. Pair that with The Maritime Martini (Manly Spirits Co vodka, sea botanicals foraged from the Northern Beaches and sea grapes); a local beer, or a vino from Europe.

Though, outside is really where it’s at. The spacious waterfront deck called The Jetty Bar features white umbrellas, picnic-style tables, and a relaxed food and drink offering. When the sun’s out, we reckon this is one of the best places to sit and dine in Sydney. Go early to nab a seat.

Whether you’ve hit a round of golf, hit the waves, or hit the beach, be sure to swing by The Joey afterwards. Here’s to the next chapter of this magical spot.

Avril Treasure
Written by
Avril Treasure

Details

Address:
Governor Phillip Park
Palm Beach
Sydney
2108
Contact:
View Website
Opening hours:
Jetty Bar Sun-Thur noon-5pm; Fri-Sat noon-10pm
