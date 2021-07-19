Where to get a top of the line lamington in Sydney

The newcomer to the Sydney scene with co-founders from N2 Extreme Gelato and Black Star Pastry is making a buzz with their elaborate flavoured cakes. These lamingtons come wrapped in a pillow of blowtorched meringue and filled with an inch of yuzu custard, or rolled in crunchy, black sesame seeds and filled with a nutty cream, or in the form of a mint-green cube that tastes like a collision between chiffon cake and a matcha latte.

Delivery or takeaway options? Both. You can preorder online, and on Wednesday July 21, World Lamington Day, you get a free OG lamington with every order.