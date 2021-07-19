Where to get a top of the line lamington in Sydney
The time for vintage Australiana snacking is upon us
There is schoolyard joy in a packet of supermarket sponge cake fingers dipped in chocolate and covered in desiccated coconut, like wet feet in sand. But Sydney’s pastry standards are very high, so when you want your sweet treat to feel special, these are the patissiers going the extra mile when it comes to perfecting the humble lamington. Buy a box, put the kettle on and bask in some vintage Australiana snacking.
RECOMMENDED: The best desserts you can get delivered to your door.
7 top notch lammos in Sydney
Tokyo Lamington
The newcomer to the Sydney scene with co-founders from N2 Extreme Gelato and Black Star Pastry is making a buzz with their elaborate flavoured cakes. These lamingtons come wrapped in a pillow of blowtorched meringue and filled with an inch of yuzu custard, or rolled in crunchy, black sesame seeds and filled with a nutty cream, or in the form of a mint-green cube that tastes like a collision between chiffon cake and a matcha latte.
Delivery or takeaway options? Both. You can preorder online, and on Wednesday July 21, World Lamington Day, you get a free OG lamington with every order.
Flour and Stone
Nadine Ingram’s lamingtons are famous. If you think that sponge cake is dry, you are about to eat your words along with this famous cake. The secret is that they dip the cake in panna cotta mix before rolling it in a thick layer of chocolate and a snowfall of coconut shards that are still tropical and chewy. In fact, the lamington is so popular you can get it year-round, and even order it in novelty sizes for birthday and wedding cakes.
Delivery or takeaway options? The Woolloomooloo store is open for takeaway and order pick-ups.
Sonoma
Sonoma would score top marks from the CWA for generosity of cream, freshness of cake and depth of chocolate coverage on the traditional jam and cream lammos. Around January 26 you can typically keep an eye out for special guest flavours heroing Australian native ingredients like Kakadu plum. The artisan chain has stores in Alexandria, Glebe, Bondi, Leichhardt, Manly, Rose Bay and Woollahra.
Delivery or takeaway options? Click and collect is available for every store, seven days.
Luscious Kiki
Up north in Brookvale you can get a Luscious Kiki lamington on any given Friday or Saturday when the cafe is open. Other days you’ll find them in a range of Sydney cafés, typically in pride of place under a decorative glass cake dome. If you’re a bit jaded by the choc/raspberry/coconut trifecta you’ll love Kiki’s cakes, which eschew the traditional sponge core for things like chocolate mud cake, caramel cake and sour cream cake. They come in flavours like red velvet, salt caramel, double chocolate, and white chocolate and passionfruit.
Delivery and takeaway options? Luscious Kiki is taking orders and the café is open for takeaway Sat-Sun.
Flour Drum
This cake-loving café in Newtown loves riffing on the classic lammo, bringing different twists on the classic cake, cream, jam, choc, coconut five-way. Current riffs include a crème brûlée lamington, a hazelnut lamington and a tiramisu lamington.
Delivery or takeaway options? The café is open for takeaway seven days, and you can pre-order lamington cakes in varying sizes (three days notice required).
Oratnek
For a Japanese remix of a classic Aussie bakery treat, order the matcha lamington from Oratnek, where the dark chocolate coating has been replaced by the smokey complexity of green tea.
Delivery or takeaway options? Oratnek is delivering with Uber Eats and Easi, or you can call or text 0403 746 868 to order, or visit the website for a click and collect order.
Breadfern Bakery
This friendly French bakery just opposite Redfern Park is always pumping out delicious patisserie and sourdough. The bakers are also giving a Parisian twist to the humble Aussie lammo with two fresh flavours. There is the chocolate raspberry lamington, comprising of sponge biscuit soaked in vanilla pannacotta, filled with homemade raspberry jam, coated in Valrhona dark chocolate ganache, and rolled in raw coconut; and the lemon lamington: sponge biscuit soaked in lemon pannacotta, filled with homemade lemon curd, candied lemon and lemon segment; coated in Valrhona dark chocolate ganache, and rolled in raw coconut.
Delivery or takeaway options? Breadfern is open for takeaway, seven days.
Hungry for another national favourite?
The best chicken schnitzels in Sydney
Crumbed chicken breast hammered out flat might sound like an incredibly simple dish, but there is an art to getting schnitzel right. We ate a lot of shcnitties to bring you this list – may our stomachs and waistbands have mercy on us.