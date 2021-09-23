If you had told us a year ago that everyone in Sydney would be dusting off their gingham rugs and busting out the paper plates in a mass picnic hysteria we'd probably have shrugged and said "sure, why not? It's 2020 and anything goes at this point." Still, floods, fire, plague and earthquakes aside, there is something just a little bit cute about everyone losing their minds to gather with some fully-vaxxed buds to get some grass stains on their butts.

Seeing as Picnic Season has replaced Festival Season we figured it might as well be done in style and thankfully, a bunch of Sydney's best restaurants are on board too. We've rounded up some of the top picnic hampers that can take to your next alfresco luncheon from good to great.

Not a massive fan of picnics? Allow us to change your mind with tips on how to have a picnic, even if you hate picnics.

Prefer to stay indoors a bit longer? That's cool, these luxe at home dining experiences can come to you.

Need a little inspiration to keep busy this long weekend? Check out our top picks for things to do in Sydney.