The Paddington has struck while the iron is hot and given its proximity to Centennial Park, we'd say their picnic hampers are going to be in seriously high demand this spring. There are two packs on offer; the first is the fried chicken picnic ($85) with potato rolls, spring salad, fries, coleslaw, bread-and-butter pickles and a couple of squealers of local beer.
For something a little less KFC and a little more Riviera, opt for the Provencal picnic ($120) of baguette, olive tapenade, radishes and butter, edamame, couscous salad, green leaves, roast chicken with peppers and olive oil, potatoes and a bottle of French rosé.