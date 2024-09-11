Known as the wellness mecca of the Harbour City, Bondi is home to more than its fair share of gyms, spas and self-improvement stations. And now, the famous beachside suburb’s wellness offering is getting yet another boost, with the addition of Beachouse Bondi. The luxe new wellness space is part gym, part spa, part social club – and the best news? It’s dog-friendly.

Brought to life in partnership with the team behind Slow House – one of Sydney’s original infrared sauna studios – the focus here is on holistic wellness, with fitness being just one element. To cover the physical workout component, Beachouse is home to a super high-spec gym floor, with TechnoGym equipment and super-fit personal trainers ready to facilitate full-body workouts. The gym element is an evolution of Beach Fit Gym Bondi, a Bondi fitness institution born way back in 2013. With experience in the hospitality industry as well as the gym business, the founders wanted to create a space that’s a social hub as well as a place to look after body and soul.

“Beachouse goes beyond just physical fitness, it’s the genuine connections and welcoming environment that truly sets us apart,” owners Marc Dias, Paul Dias and Jason Zammit explain.

Currently, Beachouse is home to a spacious gym with a breezy balcony overlooking the ocean, but this is just phase one of its launch. Over the next few weeks, the team will open the doors to the new iteration of Slow House: a holistic wellness studio complete with saunas, steam rooms, magnesium plunges and ice baths housed within the Beachouse building.

