A lush new wellness sanctuary is opening in a former Surry Hills warehouse this spring

Surry Hills people, your wellness routine is about to get a whole lot more luxe. On the corner of Holt Street just five minutes’ walk from Central Station, a former textile warehouse is being transformed into a lush wellness oasis, complete with saunas, a cold plunge and a magnesium-enriched shower. Titled Urban Oasis, the new fitness studio and recovery space is the latest venture from the One Playground team, whose empire of accessible gyms now spans Surry Hills, Newtown, Marrickville – plus new gyms are set to open in Haymarket and north of the bridge.

The shiny new wellness space will be an extension of One Playground’s existing Surry Hills gym: a three-level space on Elizabeth Street (less than a minute’s walk from the new Urban Oasis). While One Playground Surry Hills already houses a yoga studio and a reformer studio (tucked away a few streets from the main Elizabeth Street gym), the new Urban Oasis will welcome a shiny new reformer space and an infrared-heated yoga and Pilates studio.

Photograph: Supplied | One Playground

Housed within a reclaimed warehouse, the aesthetic here is perfectly suburb-appropriate – with 750sqm of polished concrete floors, exposed timber beams and original 1900's brickwork contrasting against modern design features, with sunlight flooding in through panelled sash windows.

Photograph: Supplied | One Playground

The classes here – set within the 20-bed reformer studio, the semi-private reformer studio and the infrared-heated mat room – will be added to the One Playground Surry Hills timetable, and members will have access to the dreamy recovery suite post-class. With infrared and traditional saunas, a cold plunge, a magnesium shower and a stunning light-flooded seating area, the recovery space is what earned Urban Oasis its name, and it’s a reflection of the brand’s ethos.



"This expansion represents our commitment to enhancing community wellness by providing a space where individuals can nurture their mind, body and spirit," said Claudia Howard, Head of Wellness at One Playground.

Photograph: Supplied | One Playground



Alongside the movement classes, Urban Oasis will host additional classes, ranging from breathwork to sound healing, all with the mission of enhancing holistic wellbeing for the people who live and work in the Surry Hills area.



"Surry Hills has been in need of a wellness space where people can escape the hustle and bustle of busy city life," says Howard and, as a Surry Hills-based team here at Time Out, we couldn’t agree more.

One Playground's Urban Oasis is set to open over the next few months, with an exact opening date yet to be announced. The best news is, if you're already a One Playground member, your membership rates shouldn't change. You can keep up to date on progress over here.





