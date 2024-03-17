Time Out says

Sydney Theatre Company is launching its 2024 season with an uproarious, whip-smart romantic comedy set in coastal New South Wales (and we’re told that it’s going to make Sydneysiders feel “very seen” – you’ve been warned!). Featuring the comedic talents of Melissa Kahraman (Hubris & Humiliation), Contessa Treffone (On the Beach) and Megan Wilding (The Importance of Being Earnest), A Fool in Love comes from the deliciously wicked pen of award-winning author, playwright and social commentator Van Badham (Banging Denmark).

Adapted from Spanish ‘Golden Age’ playwright Lope de Vega’s classic La dama boba, A Fool in Love brings all the joy and revelry of a 17th-century farce, bolstered by a hearty dose of 21st-century social satire. Badham’s razor-sharp take on gender and class politics is given a uniquely Australian twist as it cheekily lampoons our modern obsession with wealth and status, while leaving just enough time for a selfie session by the pool.

In the well-heeled seaside town of Illescas, the beautiful Otavio sisters – the smart and social climbing Vanessa (Kahraman) and the lovable and, perhaps, not-so-smart Phynayah (Treffone) – are desperate to save their family from financial ruin. To inherit her eccentric uncle’s fortune, Phynayah must get engaged before she turns 30. The catch? These days, suitors don’t just want beauty, they expect brains as well.

STC artistic director Kip Williams told us: “Van Badham has the most explosive insight into the way that love and sex and power and money and class intertangle with themselves in contemporary life. This play is an adaptation of an old farce by the Spanish playwright Lope de Vega, crashing into the 21st century via bimbo-core to make audiences roll in the aisles with laughter."

A Fool in Love is playing at Sydney Theatre Co’s Wharf 1 Theatre, Walsh Bay, from February 6 to March 17. Tickets range from $40-$125 and you can snap them up over here.

