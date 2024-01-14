Time Out says

The hotly-anticipated new show from the team behind ‘Muriel’s Wedding The Musical’ is coming to town with Sydney Festival

Did someone say award-winning singer-songwriter and Eurovision darling Kate Miller-Heidke? And her collaborator-partner Keir Nuttall? With director Simon Phillips, and bonafide music theatre star Max McKenna!? We sure did. These Aussie musical greats have joined forces to present Australia’s newest critically acclaimed musical comedy. Sydney Festival is bringing Bananaland to town for its NSW premiere this summer.

Audiences will laugh along as they watch Australia’s least-popular punk rock protest band, Kitty Litter, attempt to turn their fortunes around when they stumble upon a very unlikely new audience: children. Is Kitty Litter set to become the next Wiggles? (Spoiler: Yes!) Can they buy into their accidental ‘kiddie band’ fame and still keep their heads high? (Maybe.)

We were treated to a surprise performance from Max McKenna at the Sydney Festival program launch in October – and let me tell ya, their voice was just as shiver-inducing as their standing-ovation-prompting belter of ‘You Oughta Know’ in Jagged Little Pill the Musical.

Sliding onto the stage at Parramatta’s Riverside Theatres from January 3-14, this wild new musical is a summer must-see for any self-respecting musical theatre fans.

Riverside Theatres’ director Craig McMaster described Bananaland as “the perfect blend of great songs, crazy, loveable Aussie characters and laugh-out-loud script”. Did we already mention that the musical features a brand-new score by award-winning Australian artist Kate Miller-Heidke and her collaborator-partner Keir Nuttall?

You catch see this joyously cheeky musical at Riverside Theatres from January 3-14, with tickets starting at $69 here.

