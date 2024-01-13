Time Out says

A musical adaptation of this best-selling children's book will have your tail wagging at the Sydney Opera House these school holidays

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No! It’s a… Superdog? Dav Pilkey’s best selling series Dog Man, chronicling the tales of acrime-fighting half-dog, half-man superhero has been adapted into one epic production landing at the Sydney Opera House these school holidays.

In fact, it’s not just any production – it’s a musical one. If the kids weren’t already captivated by the cartoonish prop design and comedic actors, the songs are sure to have their eyes glazed over for 65 minutes of distracted, question-free bliss.

To set the scene, George and Harold are two besties in grade five who love writing comics – their latest doodle being Dog Man; he’s got the body of a police officer and the head of a dog. He’s on a big adventure to stop all the baddies – like Flippy the cyborg fish and Petey the evil cat – in their tracks.

Recommended for ages 6 and above, the musical is being performed in the Playroom, an intimate staggered theatre where little eyes can still capture all the action.

Dog Man: The Musical is running from January 3 to 13, 2024. There are a few different show times each day at 10am, 1pm and 6pm to slot into your already jam-packed school holiday schedule. Tickets begin from $35 and you can purchase them here.

This live performance leads an exciting line-up of new shows, special lunch menus and an animation festival for the Sydney Opera House's summer school holidays program. From December to January, children and their families can also experience the much-loved Meeting Mozart with world-renowned pianist Simon Tedeschi, and be part of the Australian premiere of the London International Animation Festival.

