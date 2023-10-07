This powerful new play takes place in Sydney the day after the Lindt Café siege

Time Out says

We lay our scene in Sydney. It’s December 16, 2014 – the day after the infamous Lindt Café siege. The city is filling with people who are in shock and grief. As birds swirl overhead and flowers proliferate at their feet, five people search for answers.

A young woman on the run arrives in Angel Place with $480 hidden at the bottom of her bag. A homeless woman fights to survive in the heart of a heartless city. An elderly couple slowly make their way across the city from East to West, as they do every year, searching for their missing daughter. And a security guard tries to restore order in an increasingly chaotic world. Their lives intersect at Martin Place, at Ground Zero, with shattering consequences.

This powerful new play is the first production to be staged by bAKEHOUSE Theatre Company at their new home, KXT on Broadway. Penned by local playwright Katie Pollock (Rough Trade), Human Activity is the sequel to the smash hit Jatinga, which had a critically acclaimed, sold-out season at KXT in 2017. Jatinga was the culmination of director Suzanne Millar’s trailblazing work with the daughters of sex-workers in Mumbai’s notorious red-light district Kamathipura.

"The play doesn’t deal directly with the events of the Lindt Café siege, but it is heavily informed by the mood of the city at the time,” Pollock says of Human Activity.

“That act of violence had a ripple effect on us all. It especially affected women, and in particular women from Muslim backgrounds who were subjected to harassment and a huge upswing of racist acts in the aftermath. It felt like it changed the city forever. Our sense of safety vanished overnight."

Human Activity marks the start of a collaboration between bAKEHOUSE and Parramatta-based Nautanki Theatre, with the play transferring to Riverside Theatres from October 5. The partnership aims to increase the arts exchange between Sydney and the city’s Western Suburbs, particularly in bringing powerful stories from Western Sydney communities into the city.

Human Activity plays at KXT on Broadway from September 15-30 (get tickets for $35-$45 over here); then at Riverside Theatres Parramatta from October 5-8 (get tickets from $25 over here).