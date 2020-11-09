The bonkers nature of beauty pageants gets skewered by Single Asian Female playwright Michelle Law

When Singe Asian Female playwright Michelle Law set her mind to conjuring a follow-up to that hilarious skewering of racist microaggressions, she landed on the idea of entering a beauty pageant for research. Sadly for her, she was prevented by age limit rules. How rude. But that little obstacle didn’t put her off the subject, which is ripe for lampooning.

The result is Miss Peony, which will debut at Belvoir St on July 3, 2021 and run until August 1. Law will star alongside Mabel Li in an inter-generational story that features a take-charge Chinese grandma (who may or may nto be a ghost) coach a would-be beauty queen, as directed by Courtney Stewart.

“The moment she told us the idea, we were like, ‘Yeah, of course’,” recalls Belvoir’s artistic director Eamon Flack. “We know Michelle can write a gag, and oh my gosh, she can write a plot. So it was a no-brainer from the outset.”

Even the Never-ending Lockdown couldn’t put a stop to Miss Peony, or any of Belvoir’s grand plans. “It was in our 2020 season, and we were determined to try and save all of the new work, and we have managed to do that apart from The Jungle and the Sea, which will have to wait.”

The show promises “a glitzy, glamorous and slightly unhinged comedy about being caught between two generations and two cultures, and what happens when the ghosts of generations past come back to haunt you, for real,” and we can’t wait to sashay away with the winner’s sash.