As the weather heats up and the silly season rolls around, the end of year is packed with plenty of festive things to celebrate. In terms of places for celebrating in, the recently revamped 25 Martin Place is a great bet – it’s home to some of Sydney’s best indoor and alfresco dining and cocktail bars overlooking Martin Place. And they’re just a train (or metro) ride away.

’Tis the season to clock off early, so head to the inner-city precinct and celebrate with your team, best mates or any family in town for the holidays. Here’s where to go.

Kazan

The festive season is still a few months away but the calendar is filling up. For your Christmas party, book in an indulgent sit-down lunch in one of Kazan’s private dining rooms. This hidden gem is home to a bespoke, premium Japanese menu and has stunning interiors to match. Book your table here.

Cabana Bar

Kickstart summer early at the open-air oasis Cabana Bar where the cocktails are tropical and the interiors are beachy. Head down on Saturdays and catch up with mates over a tequila-themed bottomless brunch – the two-hour session includes free-flowing Margaritas for just $89. This Melbourne Cup day, you can book in for three-and-a-half hours of tropical-vibed fun at this resort-style venue. For $99 per person you’ll get a spritz on arrival, roaming canapes and live entertainment, including stilt-walking flamingos. Snag your tickets here.

Aalia

Elegant restaurant Aalia is always worth a visit, but here’s one more reason to book a table. This Cup Day the five-star venue is hosting a Rosé & Race Day event where executive chef Paul Farag is serving up banquet menus for $110 or $140 per person. Come dressed in your softest hues of blush pink to fit the theme ‘Shades of Rosé,’ and match your dress to your drink with Rameau d’Ore Rosé on bevvies duty. Reserve your spot here.

Aperol Spritz Pop-up Bar

Clock off early for the race that stops the nation and gather your crew for an afternoon outdoors at 25 Martin Place’s Aperol Spritz Pop-up Bar. Taking over the plaza from midday on November 5, you can grab your cheeky cocktail and plant yourself in front of the giant screen televising the event. More info here.

The International

Get the best of Sydney’s drink and dining culture all under one roof as the team behind Shell House is set to open a new, multi-level venue called The International this November. With three venues in one – a wine bar, restaurant and rooftop bar – there’s no doubt this will become the place to be this summer.

Start your night at the casual-yet-elegant Wine Bar, where you’ll find top wines from around the world, and small-plate snacks. The venue will include a piazza-style courtyard, an intimate 40-seater bar and a circular dining room. Head upstairs and order a meal at The Grill, where premium produce will be cooked over fire. Helmed by culinary director Joel Bicford, this lush restaurant will be all about simplicity and seasonality. Finish the night with cocktails at The Panorama Bar, high above 25 Martin Place where the sparkling skyline views are unbeatable.