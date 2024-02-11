Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

A Streetparty Named Fitz

  • Things to do
  • The Old Fitzroy Hotel, Woolloomooloo
Outside The Old Fitz
Photograph: Supplied/Odd Culture
Advertising

Time Out says

Sydney boozer The Old Fitz is throwing a summer street shindig with live music, eats and drinks to raise money for Australia’s last-standing pub theatre

Fun fact: One of Sydney’s oldest and finest pubs (and winner of Time Out Sydney’s Best Casual Drinking Award 2023) The Old Fitzroy Hotel is the only remaining theatre pub in Australia. The intimate Old Fitzroy Theatre is found out the back and down the stairs of the boozer, and locals have been coming here for decades to see some of the most interesting and cutting-edge theatre in the country. Now, The Old Fitzroy Hotel is throwing a one-day shindig called ‘A Streetparty Named Fitz’ – and money raised will go directly to the theatre to ensure it lives on for years to come. How good.

And because The Old Fitz is owned by the rocking Odd Culture Group (Odd Culture Newtown, Spon, The Duke of Enmore), this won’t be your average street party with cordial and frankfurts. The Dowling Street cul-de-sac will be closed down for the Fitz party, with a stage set for live performances all day. Murray Cook of The Wiggles will be playing bangers with his funky band The Soul Movers; multidisciplinary artist, performer and DJ Aunty Jonny will be on the decks; as well as burlesque, comedy and drag performances.

There will be pop-up bars serving fun and fruity Australiana-inspired cocktails, Spritzes and slushies, created by some of the best talent in town: Matt Whiley from Re, Evan Stoeve from The Waratah, and Eduardo Conde from El Primo Sanchez, plus Four Pillars will be pouring G&Ts.

Food wise, there will be a huge outdoor barbecue serving New Orleans-inspired eats. Think: slow-cooked smoked meats, charred veggies, delicious rice dish jambalaya, as well as cheeseburgers and loaded fries. Plus, Mapo Gelato’s Mapo Bus will be pumping out sweet treats. In short, you won’t go hungry.

Emma Wright, executive producer at The Old Fitzroy Theatre said: “Funds raised through this exciting event will support our Act 2 season and contribute towards keeping the lights on at the much-loved Old Fitz Theatre. As a small, independent theatre space, support from the community and opportunities to reach beyond our 55 seat space make a world of difference, and help us continue to champion independent artists and stories within this iconic space."

A Streetparty Named Fitz is going down on Sunday, February 11, kicking off at midday and running until 7pm. Entry is free, though punters are encouraged to pop their name down and register here. Long live The Old Fitzroy Theatre.

RECOMMENDED READS:

No plans? These are the best things to do in Sydney this weekend.

Love booze? Us too. Check out Sydney's best bars right now here.

Keen for a show? These are the top theatre and musicals to see in Sydney this month.

Avril Treasure
Written by
Avril Treasure

Details

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.