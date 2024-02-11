Time Out says

Fun fact: One of Sydney’s oldest and finest pubs (and winner of Time Out Sydney’s Best Casual Drinking Award 2023) The Old Fitzroy Hotel is the only remaining theatre pub in Australia. The intimate Old Fitzroy Theatre is found out the back and down the stairs of the boozer, and locals have been coming here for decades to see some of the most interesting and cutting-edge theatre in the country. Now, The Old Fitzroy Hotel is throwing a one-day shindig called ‘A Streetparty Named Fitz’ – and money raised will go directly to the theatre to ensure it lives on for years to come. How good.

And because The Old Fitz is owned by the rocking Odd Culture Group (Odd Culture Newtown, Spon, The Duke of Enmore), this won’t be your average street party with cordial and frankfurts. The Dowling Street cul-de-sac will be closed down for the Fitz party, with a stage set for live performances all day. Murray Cook of The Wiggles will be playing bangers with his funky band The Soul Movers; multidisciplinary artist, performer and DJ Aunty Jonny will be on the decks; as well as burlesque, comedy and drag performances.

There will be pop-up bars serving fun and fruity Australiana-inspired cocktails, Spritzes and slushies, created by some of the best talent in town: Matt Whiley from Re, Evan Stoeve from The Waratah, and Eduardo Conde from El Primo Sanchez, plus Four Pillars will be pouring G&Ts.

Food wise, there will be a huge outdoor barbecue serving New Orleans-inspired eats. Think: slow-cooked smoked meats, charred veggies, delicious rice dish jambalaya, as well as cheeseburgers and loaded fries. Plus, Mapo Gelato’s Mapo Bus will be pumping out sweet treats. In short, you won’t go hungry.

Emma Wright, executive producer at The Old Fitzroy Theatre said: “Funds raised through this exciting event will support our Act 2 season and contribute towards keeping the lights on at the much-loved Old Fitz Theatre. As a small, independent theatre space, support from the community and opportunities to reach beyond our 55 seat space make a world of difference, and help us continue to champion independent artists and stories within this iconic space."

A Streetparty Named Fitz is going down on Sunday, February 11, kicking off at midday and running until 7pm. Entry is free, though punters are encouraged to pop their name down and register here. Long live The Old Fitzroy Theatre.

