The first wave ever surfed in Australia was by Hawaii-born Duke Kahanamoku who glided on a wave at Freshwater in 1914, igniting our surf culture and a love for the ocean. Today, a bronze statue of The Duke stands tall in Freshwater’s northern headland. Aloha Freshie, a three-day Hawaiian festival with fun and fruity cocktails, food and music, is going down next month, celebrating both Freshie and Waikiki. And the whole town is getting involved.

Aloha Freshie is kicking off on Friday, August 2 with a special screening of Waterman, the first Duke Kahanamoku biography, and runs until Sunday, August 4, held at The Ocean Terrace at The Harbord Diggers. Award-winning fine diner Pilu will be there dishing up shrimp scampi with their take on Hawaii's famous Giovanni’s Shrimp Truck, created by Pilu’s chef and co-owner Giovanni Pilu. Husband-and-wife duo Barry and Lucy Jones from Mrs Jones The Baker will be serving their take on Leonard’s Bakery’s famous Malasadas (Hawaiian and Portuguese doughnuts). Harbord Hotel, Time Out’s nominee for Best Casual Drinking Venue 2023, will also be pumping out fresh tropical poké bowls and pork rolls. Plus, there’ll be traditional Hawaiian music and Hula dancers.

Here's something cool: you and your mate or partner could also win a return trip for two to Waikiki thanks to Hawaiian Tourism and Hawaiian Airlines. All you need to do is follow Freshie on Instagram here, and tag two friends on the competition post, which will be live in August.

Even if you haven’t been to Waikiki, you’ve probably seen photos of The Royal Hawaiian Hotel, aka The Pink Palace, which looks like Barbie’s home if she lived in Hawaii. The world-famous hotel has teamed up with Freshie’s legendary boozer, Harbord Hotel, sharing three secret cocktail recipes that will be available for the month of August. So even if a trip to sunny Waikiki isn’t on the horizon, you can pretend you’re there for an afternoon.

Freshie Precinct lead Jess Fitzgerald said, “We’re excited to be uniting Freshie businesses in this celebration of Duke Kahanamoku and Hawaiian culture. How special for a Sydney suburb to have such a significant historical moment etched into Australia’s surfing culture.

"Aloha Freshie is an opportunity for Sydneysiders and families to escape to laidback Freshie for a taste of relaxed, sunny Hawaii. We’re looking forward to saying ‘Aloha’ as we welcome everyone to Freshwater on the first weekend of August,” she added.

I grew up in Freshie, so I am biased, but I reckon it's the best place in the world. If it's been a while between visits, come on down this August – and bring your lei.

