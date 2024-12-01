Time Out says

A free laneway party with Ukrainian house DJs, beers from Young Henrys, and sausages by LP’s Quality Meats is going down on the first Sunday of every month

Dust off your street directory: A free laneway party with Ukrainian house DJs, beers from Young Henrys, and sausages by LP’s Quality Meats is going down on the first Sunday of every month in Grafton Lane. And the first one is kicking off in Chippendale on Sunday, April 7, from1-9pm. Spearheaded by Plate It Forward and Kyiv Social – the change-making team behind Colombo Social and Kabul Social – Beers and Bangers aims to be a fun, community-minded event and a celebration of both Australian and Ukrainian culture with delicious eats, cold beers, and ace tunes. And it may be because we’re hungry right now, but beers and bangers is an excellent name – and food and drink combination – and frankly the whole of Sydney should get around this shindig.

Clover Moore, The Lord Mayor of Sydney, will be at the inaugural Beers and Bangers party to commemorate a grant by the City of Sydney to officially close Grafton Lane as it transforms into a permanent outdoor dining and drinking laneway. Hell yeah.

On the menu there’ll be LP’s Quality Meats’ beef and pork Ukrainian sausages, Ukrainian-style gourmet hot dogs and Kyiv sliders. Plus, the team from Young Henrys will be pouring cold ones from a new outdoor bar. And all this will be soundtracked to groovy beats by Ukrainian artists and DJs.

Since opening six months ago, Kyiv Social has provided 3,000 hours of employment to 22 newly arrived Ukrainian refugees. And now with Beers and Bangers, the team is keen to help even more people – and have some fun along the way. See you on April 7.

